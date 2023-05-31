HOUSES WITH HISTORY Returns to HGTV with New Episodes

HGTV’s Houses with History, a renovation series that offers viewers a fresh look at the fascinating backstories of America’s oldest homes, will return this Wednesday, May 31st on HGTV. The series features home preservationist and history buff Mike Lemieux, designer Jen MacDonald, and carpenter Rich Soares as they team up to save centuries-old properties in and around Plymouth, Massachusetts.

In its freshman season, the series garnered nearly 14 million viewers and quickly became one of HGTV’s leading shows. Each 60-minute episode features the history-obsessed trio as they explore the fascinating backstories of America’s oldest homes. Leveraging years of expertise, husband and wife duo Mike and Jen share stories, meet with town historians and carefully restore once radiant homes to their original glory.

“We are thrilled to reintroduce our fans to a show with so much meaning. In each episode we discover not only a new layer of an historic home but a new layer of America’s rich history,” said Mike Lemieux. “Viewers will experience a range of emotions during the 1-hour episodes.”

Past episodes featured the restoration and renovation of an 1800’s historic home in Fairhaven that could be traced back to Henry Huttleston Rogers, an oil tycoon who was a close associate of John D. Rockefeller, benefactor of Helen Keller, and friend of Mark Twain. Mike, Jen and Rich were tasked with saving this antique home from demolition and bringing back all the original vintage features of the home.

Houses with History is produced by High Noon Entertainment and airs exclusively on HGTV every Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT. For more information on HOUSES WITH HISTORY please visit here.

