HOLLY STREET at George Theater to Offer College Night Ticket Deal
The George Theater's promotion pairs a discounted ticket with a snack stand voucher.
The George Theater is offering a discounted ticket promotion for college-aged patrons attending HOLLY STREET. Under the College Night deal, eligible patrons can use a promo code to book tickets at a flat rate while also receiving a voucher for the venue's snack stand.
8.26.26 - College Night
It's College Night! College-aged patrons can book a $15 ticket AND receive a $5 voucher to use at the SNAX stand. Use code COLLEGE15 for up to 4 tickets for a flat $15. That's a $20 value for just $15, making it cheaper than going to a movie! Get your friends together and come out tonight!
Tickets are available at TheGeorge.vbotickets.com.
You'll also get to enjoy a talk-back with a professor from a local university!
8.29.26 - Talk-back
The George Theater is partnering with Houston Christian University to bring scholars whose expertise includes the shows produced. After the show on matinee there will be a talk-back with a local scholar. Whether patrons plan to attend the matinee or the evening show, the talk-back is a free event.