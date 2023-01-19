Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HISTORY Channel To Premiere GREATEST OF ALL TIME Series Hosted By Peyton Manning

The series will premiere on Monday, February 6 at 10pm ET/PT.

Jan. 19, 2023  

The HISTORY® Channel is set to premiere its new eight-episode nonfiction series "History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning," hosted and executive produced by the Pro Football Hall of Famer on Monday, February 6 at 10pm ET/PT.

The new series, produced by Six West Media TM group in association with Manning's own production company, Omaha Productions counts down the top ten G.O.A.T.s across a single category from titans of industry and daredevils to sports cars and sports stadiums during each hour-long episode.

"We can't think of a better partner to help us bring this new series to life than Peyton - a real-life G.O.A.T. in his own right," said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The HISTORY Channel. "Viewers can expect a fun, fast-paced hour of television as one of the greatest in sports history leads them through some of the most fascinating G.O.A.T's."

What does it mean to be the greatest of all-time and how is that honor decided? In this new series, Peyton Manning asks 100 experts in various categories to rank each contender using statistics, innovation, and legacy as criteria.

From Henry Ford, Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos to Evel Knievel, Harry Houdini and Johnny Knoxville, this series puts ten G.O.A.T.s head-to-head in different categories in each episode, including toys, inventions, daredevils, sports cars, sports stadiums, candy, titans of industry and dynamic duos.

Starting from number ten and leading up to the number one spot, viewers will learn incredible facts as well as the history behind each topic followed by a vigorous debate. No ordinary countdown show, this is an exploration of the best of the best and the historical impact that we still feel today. At the end of each episode, of course, only one can be crowned the G.O.AT. Which will it be, and will viewers agree?

"History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning" is produced for The HISTORY® Channel by Six West Media TM group in association with Omaha Productions. Peyton Manning serves as executive producer for Omaha Productions. Steve Ascher, Christopher G. Cowen, Matt Pearl and Kristy Sabat serve as executive producers for Six West MediaTM group and Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Brooke Townsend serve as executive producers for The HISTORY® Channel.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning."

