HGTV's ROCK THE BLOCK Winner Will Be Crowned on November 11

Suspense is now at a fever pitch in HGTV's Rock the Block competition series-and the winner will claim her victory on Monday, Nov. 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Throughout the series, the four challengers Leanne Ford (Restored by the Fords), Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) faced-off to max-out identical properties in the Los Angeles area-with the goal to add the most property value to each home. In the final nail-biting episode, the fierce competitors work down to the wire to finish the remaining spaces in the homes, including bedrooms, bathrooms and exteriors.

When the dust settles, series host Drew Scott, a real estate expert and star of Property Brothers: Forever Home, along with his team of local real estate experts will determine which of the competitors added the most appraised value to her property. In the dramatic final moments, Drew will announce the winner-awarding her bragging rights and a street named after her on the most rocking block in the country.

Fans can visit HGTV GO for a teaser video of next Monday's episode and watch the first three episodes of Rock the Block. In addition, fans can access even more fun content on HGTV.com/RocktheBlock, including before and after photos and videos, as well as loads of behind-the-scenes extras. Viewers also can interact via social media using #RocktheBlock and can follow the @HGTV stars' reno journeys on Instagram at @leannefordcreative, @mina_starsiak_hawk, @jasminerothofficial and @thealisonvictoria.





