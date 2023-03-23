Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HGTV's FIX MY FRANKENHOUSE to Premiere in April

The new series is premiering Sunday, April 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and available to stream the same day on discovery+.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Hodge-podge properties with odd additions and piecemeal redesigns will get a renovation re-do in the new HGTV series Fix My Frankenhouse, premiering Sunday, April 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and available to stream the same day on discovery+.

In the six-episode season, Boston-based home renovation experts and husband-wife team Mike and Denese Butler will fix these "Frankenstein" houses and create fresh floor plans that work for today's families.

After uncovering major issues caused by wonky layouts, misplaced staircases and maze-like hallways, Mike will employ his construction know-how to create a functional flow, while Denese will capture their clients' style with custom finishes. By blending elements of the older homes' charm with modern design, the couple will produce stunning, cohesive spaces for homeowners.

"Over time, different owners can make changes to a home and eventually turn it into a 'frankenhouse,'" said Mike. "Solving problems for families living in these types of homes is my favorite part of the job. To fix the houses, I shake up the floor plans and build new layouts that actually function."

"Once we have the updated layout in place, I restore flow to the home with cohesive modern design," said Denese. "Sometimes our clients DON'T know what they want, but it's my job to help them navigate through the design process. Mike and I create a new identity for their house and show them that the home of their dreams was there all along."

To start the series, Mike and Denese will take on an early 1900s family property wrought with tight and dysfunctional spaces, but brimming with special historic features. To restore order to the home, they'll tear down walls, create an open kitchen and dining area, and build a large mudroom and spa-like bathrooms that exude modern farmhouse style.

As the season continues, Mike and Denese will overcome choppy rooms and wasted square footage for more clients and work with their dads, master carpenters John Butler and Peter Doyle, to deliver one-of-a-kind projects for each family, including an island with a built-in bench seat and a repurposed antique chest.

