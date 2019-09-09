HGTV to Offer Behind-The-Scenes Footage from A VERY BRADY RENOVATION

In support of tonight's much anticipated premiere of HGTV's A Very Brady Renovation, the network's digital platforms are giving Brady Bunch superfans an unprecedented amount of exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the production of the series. This mega-content plan includes a never-before-seen glimpse into the personal lives of the Brady Bunch cast, untold stories from family members of The Brady Bunchseries creator Sherwood Schwartz, and groovy 70s-inspired DIY projects. So far this year-and before the series has even premiered-digital support for A Very Brady Renovation has generated more than 7.2 million total video views across all of Discovery's digital and social platforms, with more than 4.2 million page views on HGTV.com/Brady, the network's one-stop shop for in-depth articles, exciting video content, photo galleries and show updates.

"HGTV's digital platforms allow us to offer our fans a constant stream of new Brady Bunch content," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "Brady superfans will see the astonishing transformation of the TV family home in A Very Brady Renovation and then can visit us online 24/7 to see so many more captivating Brady moments. We're truly giving our viewers all Brady, all the time."

Building Brady, the digital video series that has ranked as a top 3 title on HGTV GO since it launched June 14, has been re-released on the network's Facebook page. Yesterday, an all-new episode launched on the social channel timed to the A Very Brady Renovation premiere, with the finalBuilding Brady episode launching on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Building Brady captured the on-set intimate moments and spectacular demo projects during production of the series, which stars the Brady TV siblings Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) and HGTV stars Jonathan and Drew Scott (Property Brothers), Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine (Good Bones), siblings Leanne and Steve Ford (Restored by the Fords), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Lara Spencer (Flea Market Flip).

To further delight its strong social following, the network will continue to release exciting, all-new content with the Brady Bunch cast, HGTV talent and special celebrity guests on HGTV's Facebook page, the dedicated Brady Bunch Instagram account, @verybradyrenovation, and Twitter. On Instagram, the series' HGTV stars take on Brady-era staples including ice trays, pet rocks and a fondue pot in fun 15-second teaser videos. Across social, the#verybradyreno hashtag continues to offer an unscripted glimpse into this one-of-a-kind makeover.

At HGTV.com/Brady, the digital series Building Brady along with five additional online packages are devoted to Brady Bunch house mania, offering fans nonstop coverage and inspiring content from this epic home renovation:

Back Home With the Bradys

Now available

The six-episode digital series transports fans to the respective homes of Barry (Greg), Maureen (Marcia), Christopher (Peter), Eve (Jan), Mike (Bobby) and Susan (Cindy) to uncover how and where The Brady Bunch cast members live and to discover each of their personal passion projects. During the series, Discovery Studios digital host Jason Pickens gets hands-on with the Bradys as he explores Branson with Barry, creates a custom countertop with Mike, tours historic homes with Eve, creates art with Susan, preps for a play with Maureen and works on a furniture line with Chris.

Sunshine Upcycle

Now available

In the eight-episode series, Brady Bunch house manager Dylan Eastman uses items salvaged from the actual Brady Bunch house to create modern functional and decorative pieces, but with a vintage '70s feel, including a retro wall speaker transformed into a Bluetooth speaker by adding new technology.

A Very Brady After Show

Launches after each premiere episode of A Very Brady Renovation on Mondays in September

After each episode of A Very Brady Renovation, the party will continue with a hosted Facebook after show from the Brady Bunch house. Hosted by Discovery Studios digital host Jason Pickens and broadcast from the living room of the newly renovated Brady Bunch house, each after show will spotlight members of the Brady cast as they share reactions to that week's episode in front of a live audience.

Just Ask Brady

Launches in mid-September TBD

In this eight-episode digital series, the six Brady siblings-Barry, Maureen, Chris, Eve, Mike and Susan-will come together to answer America's burning questions and give the inside scoop on A Very Brady Renovation. Hosted by Discovery Studios digital host Jason Pickens, the Brady cast will answer fan questions from social media and share behind-the-scenes tidbits, their favorite moments from set and what this whirlwind reunion has meant to them.

Brady Backstory

Launches in October TBD

In the seven-episode series Brady Backstory, Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber, the children of The Brady Brunch creator Sherwood Schwartz, share the untold stories of the Brady family experience.

In addition, HGTV Handmade, the network's crafting and DIY Youtube channel, hosted a Brady-inspired "70s Week" that began Sunday, Sept. 1. Retro do-it-yourself projects included a beaded macramé curtain, lava lamp lip gloss and a latch hook pillow.

Fans also will get a sneak peek of each A Very Brady Renovation episode on HGTV GO. The premiere episode sneak peek launched on Monday, Aug. 26, and the remaining sneak peeks will launch after each Monday night episode, beginning with the premiere on Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers can watch the full A Very Brady Renovation episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres-Mondays at 9 p.m. beginning Sept. 9. The digital series Building Brady and Back Home With the Bradys are available now on HGTV GO, and Just Ask Brady will launch in September on the platform.

Premiering in September, A Very Brady Renovation will feature the full-scale overhaul of the real Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles. Exterior shots of that house were often used to establish a sense of time and place for the Brady family. HGTV executed a show-stopping transformation of the home by adding 2,000 square feet to its original footprint-all without compromising its instantly recognizable street view. The house was replicated to include the iconic floating staircase, the orange-and-green kitchen, Greg's attic, the kids Jack-n-Jill bathroom and many more memorable spaces. The Brady Bunch house will forever hold a special place in television history and American Pop culture.





