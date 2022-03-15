HGTV Sets VACATION HOUSE RULES Return Date

HGTV has announced that a new season of Vacation House Rules premieres on Friday, April 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Popular contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray proves that homeowners DON'T need a million bucks to own the vacation home of their dreams in the HGTV series Vacation House Rules.

Scott, who has years of experience as a real estate and home renovation expert, shows families how to unlock the full potential of their vacation property. With his guidance, even the most neglected digs are transformed into unique, gorgeous-and profitable-vacation homes for visitors to enjoy.

Vacation House Rules is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media.

Photo credit: HGTV