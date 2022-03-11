HGTV Announces New Series BUILDING ROOTS Premiere Date

Building Roots premieres Sunday, April 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

Beautiful and innovative home renos inspired by stunning natural surroundings get a spotlight in the new HGTV series, Building Roots.

Starring husband and wife duo Ben and Cristi Dozier, the series features the couple as they build, design and renovate properties in their dreamy hometown of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. During the series, Ben and Cristi produce one-of-a-kind, highly personalized work that always exceeds their clients' expectations.

In the premiere episode, the Doziers meet new clients from Texas, who just purchased a family home in the mountains. Inspired by the property's location along the Rio Blanco River and surrounding national forests, Ben and Cristi will pull out all the stops to update the home and maximize its views of the great outdoors.

From an expanded deck outside to a fresh interior with lots of natural light, the clients are astonished by the Doziers' gorgeous designs. During the episode, Cristi also manages another stunning transformation, turning a drab basecamp for a local horse-riding outfitter into a magical glamping destination for adventure seekers.

Building Roots is produced by So Much Film.