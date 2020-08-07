HGTV Announces New Series BACKYARD TAKEOVER

The series premieres Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

A familiar face returns to HGTV this summer when seasoned landscape designer Jamie Durie, best known from the network's popular show The Outdoor Room With Jamie Durie, helps clients transform their neglected and out-of-control outdoor spaces in his new series Backyard Takeover.

Premiering Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, the series spotlights Jamie as he works with two families in each episode to turn their lackluster backyards into showstopping, personalized outdoor oases. In the season premiere, Jamie's clients are amazed as he clears out an overgrown backyard to create a serene garden space with an alfresco dining area and a play structure for the kids, while for another family he builds a coastal-inspired retreat featuring a fishing pier and art studio.

"I've transformed backyards all over the world," said Jamie. "These backyards have enormous potential-but it takes a lot of work. If I'm going to get my hands dirty, the homeowners have to get their hands dirty too."

Fans are invited to connect with Backyard Takeover across HGTV's digital platforms at HGTV.com and via @HGTV and #BackyardTakeover on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Each episode will be available on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres-Fridays beginning Aug. 21 at 10 p.m. Fans also can connect with Jamie on Instagram at @jamiedurie.

View More TV Stories Related Articles