H.E.R. to Host 15th Annual Women in Film Oscar Party

WIF (Women In Film, Los Angeles) announced TODAY the 15th Annual WIF OscarÂ® Party celebrating the 2022 women OscarÂ® nominees, which will take place at Bar Lis at the Thompson Hollywood on Friday, March 25. The event is set to be co-hosted by OscarÂ®-winning producer and WIF Board President Emerita Cathy Schulman and OscarÂ®-winning artist H.E.R.

WIF will kick off OscarÂ® weekend with its highly-anticipated cocktail party presented by sponsors Max Mara, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, and Heineken, with additional support from Major Partners IMDbPro and Tequila Don Julio.

The party honors all 60 women, in front of and behind the camera, who have been nominated for an Academy AwardÂ® this year. At the event, women OscarÂ® nominees will join together for a toast to the accomplishments of all women in entertainment this year. Since 2008, the annual event has celebrated the belief that collaboration between women, behind and in front of the camera, is the best way to ensure more films are made by and for women.

WIF champions these success stories through initiatives including the #VoteForWomen campaign, and awarding of the ReFrame Stamp for gender-balanced productions in collaboration with Sundance Institute and IMDbPro.