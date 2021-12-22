HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH Film to Stream For Limited Time on Revry

Revry, the LGBTQ+ first streaming network will offer the Hedwig and the Angry Inch film for streaming for a limited time. The film celebrates its 20th anniversary and is streaming for free TODAY up until January 31, 2022.

The film is well known and revered in the LGBTQ+ community and still holds up THE TEST of time. Even being refeenced in film and TV such as Sex Education (Netflix). Hedwig also came on the festival circuit scene when great films by now extremely notable directors including Alfonso Cuarón, David Lynch and Christoper Nolan.

Stream the film here.

Adapted from the critically acclaimed off-Broadway rock theatre hit of the same name, Hedwig and The Angry Inch tells the story of an 'internationally ignored' rock singer, Hedwig, and her search for stardom and love. Born a boy named Hansel whose life's dream is to find his other half, Hedwig reluctantly submits to a sex change operation in order to marry an American G.I. and get over the Berlin Wall to freedom. The operation is botched, leaving her with the aforementioned 'angry inch.' Finding herself high, dry and divorced in a Kansas trailer park, she pushes on to form a rock band and encounters a lover/protégé in young Tommy Gnosis, who eventually leaves her, steals her songs and becomes a huge rock star.

