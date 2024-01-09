HBO's SUCCESSION and Prime Video's THE BOYS Lead the 2024 Hollywood Creative Alliance Astra TV Awards

HBO'S “Succession” took home the most awards of the evening for broadcast & network TV with five win.
The Hollywood Creative Alliance announced TODAY the complete list of winners of the 2024 ASTRA TV Awards.
HBO'S “Succession” took home the most awards of the evening for broadcast & network TV with five wins including Best Cable Drama Series, Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series. Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series, and Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series while ABC'S “Abbott Elementary” scored four wins, Best Broadcast Network Comedy Series Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series, Best Supporting Actor in Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series and Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.
In the streaming programs, Prime Video's “The Boys” walked away with the most awards, six consisting of Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Drama Series, Best Streaming Drama Series. Best Directing in a Streaming Drama Series. Best Actor in a Streaming Drama Series. Best Casting in a Drama Series, and Best Stunts.
The ASTRA TV Awards were held on Monday, January 8, 2024 at the historic Biltmore Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA and hosted by Comedian, Writer, Actor and Author, Aida Rodriguez. The ceremony was produced by DIGA Studios and Content.23 Media and live-streamed worldwide on KNEKTtv and the HCA YouTube Channel.
Below is the full list of the award winners presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance:
Will Trent (ABC)
Succession (HBO)
Pedro Pascal – THE LAST OF US (HBO)
Sarah Snook – Succession – (HBO)
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn – BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC)
Succession – Jesse Armstrong, Connor's Wedding (HBO)
Succession – Mark Mylod, Connor's Wedding (HBO)
A Small Light (NatGeo)
Black Girl Missing (Lifetime)
Michael Shannon – George & Tammy (Showtime)
Alexander Skarsgård – DOCUMENTARY NOW! (IFC)
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (Showtime)
Liev Schreiber – A SMALL LIGHT (NatGeo)
Hannah Waddingham – Tom Jones: Masterpiece (PBS)
Documentary Now! – John Mulaney, Soldier of Illusion Part 1 (IFC)
A Small Light – Susanna Fogel, Pilot (NatGeo)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Party Down (Starz)
Utkarsh Ambudkar – Ghosts (CBS)
Quinta Brunson – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)
Tyler James Williams – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)
Danielle Pinnock – Ghosts (CBS)
What We Do In The Shadows – Ayo Edebiri & Shana Gohd, Private School (FX)
Party Down – Ken Marino, KSGY-95 Prizewinner's Luau (Starz)
Nick Offerman – THE LAST OF US (HBO)
Regina Taylor – CSI: VEGAS (CBS)
Pedro Pascal – SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE (NBC)
Ayo Edebiri – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)
South Park (Comedy Central)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Love to Love You: Donna Summer (HBO)
30 for 30 (ESPN)
RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)
Jeopardy Masters (ABC)
RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)
MasterChef (FOX)
Ghosts (CBS)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (FX on Hulu)
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
James Marsden - Jury Duty (Freevee)
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (FX on Hulu)
Christina Ricci - Wednesday (Netflix)
The Bear – Christopher Storer - System (FX on Hulu)
UnPrisoned - Numa Perrier, Nigrescence (Hulu)
Beef (Netflix)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)
Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Al Yankovic & Eric Appel (Roku)
Beef – Lee Sung Jin, Figure of Light - (Netflix)
The Boys (Prime Video)
Antony Starr - The Boys (Prime Video)
Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)
Jensen Ackles - The Boys (Prime Video)
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
Jeri Ryan, Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)
The Boys – Nelson Cragg, Herogasm (Prime Video)
Star Trek: Picard – Terry Matalas, The Last Generation (Paramount+)
Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)
Attack on Titan (Crunchyroll)
Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)
The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)
Wednesday (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
Your Personal Trash Man Can – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Boys (Prime Video)
Love is Blind (Netflix)
The Boys (Prime Video)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)
