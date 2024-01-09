HBO's SUCCESSION and Prime Video's THE BOYS Lead the 2024 Hollywood Creative Alliance Astra TV Awards

The Hollywood Creative Alliance announced TODAY the complete list of winners of the 2024 ASTRA TV Awards.

HBO'S “Succession” took home the most awards of the evening for broadcast & network TV with five wins including Best Cable Drama Series, Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series. Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series, and Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series while ABC'S “Abbott Elementary” scored four wins, Best Broadcast Network Comedy Series Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series, Best Supporting Actor in Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series and Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

In the streaming programs, Prime Video's “The Boys” walked away with the most awards, six consisting of Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Drama Series, Best Streaming Drama Series. Best Directing in a Streaming Drama Series. Best Actor in a Streaming Drama Series. Best Casting in a Drama Series, and Best Stunts.

Additionally, the HCA bestowed two Honorary Awards including:

Eric Kripke - TV Icon Award

Ariel Marx - Artisan Spotlight Award

The ASTRA TV Awards were held on Monday, January 8, 2024 at the historic Biltmore Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA and hosted by Comedian, Writer, Actor and Author, Aida Rodriguez. The ceremony was produced by DIGA Studios and Content.23 Media and live-streamed worldwide on KNEKTtv and the HCA YouTube Channel.

Below is the full list of the award winners presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance:

Broadcast / Network Awards:

Best Broadcast Network Drama Series

Will Trent (ABC)

Best Cable Drama Series

Succession (HBO)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series

Pedro Pascal – THE LAST OF US (HBO)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series

Sarah Snook – Succession – (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series

Rhea Seehorn – BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series

Succession – Jesse Armstrong, Connor's Wedding (HBO)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series

Succession – Mark Mylod, Connor's Wedding (HBO)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series

A Small Light (NatGeo)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable TV Movie

Black Girl Missing (Lifetime)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie - *Tie*

Michael Shannon – George & Tammy (Showtime)

Alexander Skarsgård – DOCUMENTARY NOW! (IFC)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (Showtime)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie

Liev Schreiber – A SMALL LIGHT (NatGeo)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie

Hannah Waddingham – Tom Jones: Masterpiece (PBS)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie

Documentary Now! – John Mulaney, Soldier of Illusion Part 1 (IFC)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie

A Small Light – Susanna Fogel, Pilot (NatGeo)

Best Broadcast Network Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Cable Comedy Series

Party Down (Starz)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series

Utkarsh Ambudkar – Ghosts (CBS)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Best Supporting Actor in Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series

Tyler James Williams – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Best Supporting Actress in Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series

Danielle Pinnock – Ghosts (CBS)

Best Writing in Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series

What We Do In The Shadows – Ayo Edebiri & Shana Gohd, Private School (FX)

Best Directing in Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series

Party Down – Ken Marino, KSGY-95 Prizewinner's Luau (Starz)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nick Offerman – THE LAST OF US (HBO)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Regina Taylor – CSI: VEGAS (CBS)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Pedro Pascal – SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE (NBC)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Animated Series or Television Movie

South Park (Comedy Central)

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Best Variety Series or Special

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentary

Love to Love You: Donna Summer (HBO)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Nonfiction Series

30 for 30 (ESPN)

Best Contemporary Costumes

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Best Game Show

Jeopardy Masters (ABC)

Best Cable Reality or Competition Series

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Best Broadcast Network Reality Show or Competition Series

MasterChef (FOX)

Best Casting in a Comedy Series

Ghosts (CBS)

Streaming Program Awards:

Best Streaming Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Best Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Best Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series

James Marsden - Jury Duty (Freevee)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series - *Tie*

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Christina Ricci - Wednesday (Netflix)

Best Writing in a Streaming Comedy Series

The Bear – Christopher Storer - System (FX on Hulu)

Best Directing in a Streaming Comedy Series

UnPrisoned - Numa Perrier, Nigrescence (Hulu)

Best Streaming Limited Series

Beef (Netflix)

Best Streaming Movie

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Best Actor In a Streaming Limited Series or TV Movie

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Streaming Limited Series or TV Movie

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Streaming Movie

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Streaming Movie

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Best Writing in a Streaming Limited Series or TV Movie

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Al Yankovic & Eric Appel (Roku)

Best Directing in a Streaming Limited Series or TV Movie

Beef – Lee Sung Jin, Figure of Light - (Netflix)

Best Streaming Drama Series

The Boys (Prime Video)

Best Actor in a Streaming Drama Series

Antony Starr - The Boys (Prime Video)

Best Actress in a Streaming Drama Series

Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Drama Series

Jensen Ackles - The Boys (Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Drama Series - *Tie*

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

Jeri Ryan, Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Best Directing in a Streaming Drama Series

The Boys – Nelson Cragg, Herogasm (Prime Video)

Best Writing in a Streaming Drama Series

Star Trek: Picard – Terry Matalas, The Last Generation (Paramount+)

Best Short Form Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)

Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie

Attack on Titan (Crunchyroll)

Best Streaming Documentary Movie

Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)

Best Streaming Nonfiction Series

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)

Best Fantasy or Science Fiction Costumes

Wednesday (Netflix)

Best Period Costumes

The Crown (Netflix)

Best Original Song

Your Personal Trash Man Can – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Best Main Title Design

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Stunts

The Boys (Prime Video)

Best Streaming Reality or Competition Series

Love is Blind (Netflix)

Best Casting in a Drama Series

The Boys (Prime Video)

Best Casting in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)