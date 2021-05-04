HBO's New Late Night Talk Series PAUSE WITH SAM JAY Debuts May 21

Emmy®-nominated writer and stand-up comedian Sam Jay hosts the six-episode, half hour HBO late night talk series, PAUSE WITH SAM JAY, debuting FRIDAY, MAY 21 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT).

The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Created by Sam Jay (Netflix's "Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning") and Prentice Penny (HBO's "Insecure"), the series features a new take on the late-night talk show format and uses a fresh lens to plunge into the cultural issues that divide us. Each week, Sam hosts a party at her apartment, where she and her guests explore current topics. Conversations are further expanded upon throughout the episode with additional interviews, sketches, and animation. In an era of discord, Sam sets out to listen, learn, and ask questions to those with different perspectives.

Sam Jay is an Emmy®-nominated writer for NBC's "Saturday Night Live." Her first hour-long stand up special, "Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning" debuted on Netflix in 2020.

Prentice Penny is an Emmy®-nominated, Peabody® and Golden Globe®-winning writer, director and producer. Penny made his feature directorial debut on Netflix original "Uncorked." He serves as showrunner, executive producer and frequent director for HBO's "Insecure."

The series is created by Sam Jay and Prentice Penny; executive produced by Sam Jay, Prentice Penny for A Penny For Your Thoughts, Chris Pollack, Langston Kerman, Diane Fitzgerald, David Martin and Kara Baker for Avalon, Michelle Caputo, and Shannon Hartmann; co-executive produced by Alex Soler for A Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment; directed by JamsXBash; produced for HBO by Art & Industry, Avalon, and A Penny For Your Thoughts.

Watch the trailer here: