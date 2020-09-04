HBO's AXIOS Presents An Interview With Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
The interview airs September 8th.
In the midst of a news-breaking third season, AXIOS presents an interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Axios co-founder Mike Allen sits down with the social media executive for a candid and wide-ranging conversation, airing TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 (11:00-11:30p.m. ET/PT).
The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.
As we draw closer to the 2020 election, Mike Allen talks to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, where they discuss the platform's plan to regulate hate speech and disinformation and mitigate election interference. Speaking to the increasing public distrust and scrutiny of Big Tech, Zuckerberg shares what he would do differently if he could start over, his personal views on splitting up big tech and what we should expect from Facebook in the future.
AXIOS features insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, science, and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.
AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.
