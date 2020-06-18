HBO to Offer All Nine Episodes of WATCHMEN for Free June 19-21

HBO will offer all nine episodes of the series WATCHMEN for free starting FRIDAY, JUNE 19 through SUNDAY, June 21 exclusively on HBO.com and Free On Demand, as an extension of the network's content offering highlighting Black experiences, voices and storytellers. The network will also air a marathon of the series on HBO and HBO Latino starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, June 19.



Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, Peabody Award winner WATCHMEN, starring Regina King and from executive producer Damon Lindelof, embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own.



HBO is proud to offer all nine episodes for free of this timely, poignant series that explores the legacy of systemic racism in America. Click HERE for press assets and additional information on the series.



Episode Air Times:

WATCHMEN 101 - 1:00PM

WATCHMEN 102 - 2:03PM

WATCHMEN 103 - 2:58PM

WATCHMEN 104 - 3:51PM

WATCHMEN 105 - 4:43PM

WATCHMEN 106 - 5:43PM

WATCHMEN 107 - 6:44PM

WATCHMEN 108 - 7:42PM

WATCHMEN 109 - 8:45PM



Other titles available for free sampling on HBO.com starting on June 19 until July 2 are listed below.



The expanded titles are: Being Serena, Bessie, Whoopi Goldberg presents Moms Mabley, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, United Skates, Jerrod Carmicheal's Home Videos, Lil' Rel Live In Crenshaw, The Apollo, The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency S1/ E1, THE SHOP S2/E1 + S2/E6, Treme S1/E1, and TRUE DETECTIVE S3/E1.



Titles that are currently available for free sampling on HBO.com: Baltimore Rising, WYATT CENAC'S PROBLEM AREAS series, Notes From The Field, King In The Wilderness, Say Her Name: The Life & Death of Sandra Bland, 4 Little Girls, We Are The Dream, RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS S1/E1, S1/E3, S1/E5; Insecure S1/E1, Ballers S1/E1, A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW S1/E1, Betty S1/E1, Euphoria S1/E1, THE SHOP S1/E1, The Wire S1/E1, Watchmen E1 and WE'RE HERE S1/E1.



WATCHMEN reunites Damon Lindelof (Emmy® winner for "Lost", HBO's "The Leftovers") with Regina King (HBO's "The Leftovers," Oscar® winner for "If Beale Street Could Talk," Emmy® winner for "Seven Seconds" and "American Crime"; Golden Globe winner for "If Beale Street Could Talk"). King leads the cast as Angela Abar, who wears two masks; one as a lead detective in The Tulsa Police Force and another as wife and mother of three. The cast also includes Jeremy Irons (Oscar® winner for "Reversal of Fortune," Emmy® winner for "Big Cat Week" and "Elizabeth I") as the Lord of a Country Estate; Don Johnson (Golden Globe winner for "Miami Vice") as Judd Crawford, Tulsa Chief of Police; Jean Smart (Emmy® winner for "Samantha Who?" and "Frasier") as FBI Agent Laurie Blake; Tim Blake Nelson as Detective Looking Glass; Louis Gossett Jr. (Oscar® winner for "An Officer and a Gentleman," Emmy® winner for "Roots") as Will Reeves; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar; Tom Mison as Mr. Phillips; Frances Fisher as Jane Crawford and Sara Vickers as Ms. Crookshanks. Additional cast include Hong Chau as Lady Trieu, the mysterious trillionaire, Andrew Howard, Jacob Ming-Trent, Dylan Schombing and James Wolk.



Produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television; executive producer/writer Damon Lindelof; executive producer/director, Nicole Kassell; executive producer, Tom Spezialy; executive producer/director, Stephen Williams; executive producer, Joseph Iberti. Based on the iconic graphic novel co-created and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC.

Related Articles View More TV Stories