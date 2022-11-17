Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HBO to Debut Marc Maron Stand-Up Comedy Special In 2023

The special is set to debut in 2023.

Nov. 17, 2022  

HBO has announced a new stand-up comedy special featuring Marc Maron, set to debut in 2023. The special, which will feature all-new material, will be taped in front of a live audience at New York City's Town Hall on Thursday, December 8.

"I've wanted to do an HBO special my entire life. Literally my entire life. Not since I started doing comedy, but since I started watching comedy as a kid. It was where the real comedy happened. Always. I'm honored to be working with them," Maron said. "It's been a hard few years and the hour I've been working on is very provocative and personal. I trust HBO to present it properly because they have the courage to have a point of view as a network. AND they get the deep funny."

"We're long-time fans of everything Marc does, from his iconic podcast to his fearless standup. His new hour is deeply personal and darkly funny. This long overdue collaboration is an extra special one for us," said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.

About Marc Maron

Marc Maron has four hit stand-up comedy specials including "More Later" (2015) on Epix, and "Thinky Pain" (2013), "Marc Maron: Too Real" (2017) and "End Times Fun" (2020), on Netflix which was nominated for a 2021 Critics' Choice Award. His landmark podcast "WTF with Marc Maron," that launched in 2009 and receives 55 million listens per year, has become a phenomenon in the podcasting space.

Over the years, Marc has interviewed cultural icons such as former U.S. President Barack Obama, Keith Richards, Kate Winslet, and Robin Williams - which, earlier this year, became the first one-on-one podcast episode inducted into America's National Recording Registry. Marc has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series "Glow," and his scripted series "Maron" which aired for four seasons on IFC.

He's had recent roles in films "Joker," "Spenser Confidential," "Sword of Trust," "Stardust," and the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic, "Respect" alongside Jennifer Hudson. Marc also stars in the feature, "To Leslie," starring Andrea Riseborough and Allison Janney, that premiered at SXSW and was released this past October.. He portrayed Mr. Snake the Dreamworks animated feature, "The Bad Guys," alongside Sam Rockwell and Lex Luthor in "DC League of Super-Pets," alongside Dwayne Johnson, Keanu Reeves, and Kevin Hart.

Produced by Avalon (HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," HBO Max's "Starstruck," "Breeders"); executive produced by David Martin, Kelly Van Valkenburg, and Marc Maron.



