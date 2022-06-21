HBO To Debut Documentary Series EDGE OF THE EARTH

The four-part documentary series from HBO and Teton Gravity Research, EDGE OF THE EARTH, directed by Steve Jones and Todd Jones, produced by Drew Holt, debuts TUESDAY, JULY 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) with new episodes airing subsequent Tuesdays at the same time. The series will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

A thrilling blend of action-adventure sport, travel journal, and nature documentary, EDGE OF THE EARTH follows four groups of elite action-adventure athletes on four unique, never-before-accomplished missions. Taking place around the globe, within awe-inspiring, undiscovered realms of nature, each installment features a different team of adventurers journeying into the WILD to take on incredible endeavors of physical prowess and mental fortitude.

As the athletes venture up and down mountains, down rivers, and across oceans, they rise to meet intense, life-threatening challenges that test their decision-making and athletic capacity. Pushing the boundaries of their abilities in an attempt to accomplish what no other human has done before, they face the ultimate consequence, or the ultimate reward.

EDGE OF THE EARTH features jaw-dropping aerial photography and immersive video in some of the world's least accessible and rarely seen locations. Taking part are snowboarders Jeremy Jones and Elena Hight, and skier Griffin Post; kayakers Ben Stookesberry, Nouria Newman, and Erik Boomer; climbers Emily Harrington and Adrian Ballinger; and surfers Ian Walsh and Grant "Twiggy" Baker.

The series explores the marvels of nature's fierce beauty amidst the present-day risks of climate change, deforestation, and the perils of human industry in these remote and beautiful parts of the world, while celebrating the inspiring feats of human achievement along the EDGE OF THE EARTH.

Watch the new trailer here: