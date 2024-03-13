HBO Renews REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Through 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HBO has renewed REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER for two more seasons. The series will air on HBO through 2026 and will be available to stream on Max.

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials, says: “For 22 seasons and counting, Bill Maher remains a uniquely powerful voice in politics and culture. REAL TIME is the rare place where people can both disagree and find common ground, which is more vital than ever. We’re thrilled to continue working with Bill and his incredibly talented team for two more seasons.”

Bill Maher says: “Two more years in the dream job of a lifetime, on the network so many dream of being on – I think that’s what we call a no-brainer.”

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER features opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

In 2023, Mediaite named Bill Maher #6 on their list of the most influential names in news media and noted, “Each Friday, Maher is able to hit the right topic and right guests to dominate Saturday’s social media buzz, and the comments made by those guests follow them into Sunday interviews and the next week’s conversations in politics and culture.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.