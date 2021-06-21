HBO Releases Official Teaser For Documentary Series 100 FOOT WAVE, Premiering July 18
HBO has released the official teaser for 100 FOOT WAVE ahead of the documentary series premiere on JULY 18. Directed and executive produced by award-winning filmmaker Chris Smith and executive produced by Emmy and Golden Globe-winner Joe Lewis, the six-part HBO Sports Documentary series 100 FOOT WAVE intimately captures the decade-long odyssey of surfing pioneer Garrett McNamara, who, after visiting Nazaré, Portugal in hopes of conquering a 100-foot wave, pushed the sport to ever-greater heights and alongside locals helped transform the small fishing village into the world's preeminent big-wave surfing destination.
The six-episode series captures the common spirit and fearless passion shared by McNamara and big-wave surfers from across the world as they push themselves through life-altering injuries and tantalizing near-misses in their collective pursuit of the inconceivable. Spanning four continents, 100 FOOT WAVE is an inspirational story of a group of people on a quest to achieve new heights, and a town and a sport that were forever changed by one seemingly impossible dream.
100 FOOT WAVE is produced by Topic Studios, Library Films and Amplify Pictures. It is directed by Chris Smith; executive producers, Chris Smith, Joe Lewis, Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller and Michael Bloom.