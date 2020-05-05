HBO Max Wins UNTITLED COOKING PROJECT From Selena Gomez

HBO Max, the upcoming direct-to-consumer offering from WarnerMedia set to launch this month, announced today the straight-to-series order of Untitled Cooking Project starring and executive produced by Selena Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). Slated to debut this summer, the unscripted 10-episode cooking series features the multi-platinum selling recording artist, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist as she navigates unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in quarantine.



Since social distancing at home, Selena has been spending more time in THE KITCHEN than she ever imagined. But despite her many talents, it remains to be seen if cooking is one of them. In each episode of this unapologetically authentic cookalong, Selena will be joined remotely by a different master chef. Together, they'll tackle cuisines of every variety, share invaluable tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients. Each episode will highlight a food-related charity, and this casual, funny, and informative series will embrace both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook - while inviting audiences to follow along at home.



"We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in THE KITCHEN as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. "Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something we're all trying to work through - how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious."



"I've always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I've answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don't have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen," said Gomez.



Selena Gomez began making the transition from young actress to adulthood with such films as Harmony Korine's "Spring Breakers." She appeared in the Academy Award nominated film "The Big Short" opposite Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling as well as "Fundamentals of Caring" alongside Paul Rudd. Most recently, she starred in Jim Jarmusch's film "The Dead Don't Die" opposite Bill Murray and Adam Driver. Gomez has added executive producer to her list of credits serving as an executive producer of the hit Netflix original series "13 Reasons Why" Most recently, she executive produced the critically acclaimed Netflix docu-series "Living Undocumented" which created much buzz and discussion regarding the polarizing issue of undocumented people living in the United States. Selena also executive produced the upcoming feature film "The Broken Heart Gallery." Earlier this year, Gomez released her critically acclaimed album RARE which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 her third consecutive studio album to debut atop the chart. The first single, "Lose You To Love Me," gave Gomez her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. As a solo artist Gomez

has accumulated over 22 billion global streams. Next up, Selena will launch her highly anticipated Rare Beauty cosmetics line exclusively at Sephora. The mission behind the brand is to embrace one's own uniqueness and build a community of support around a healthy self-image.



This project marks the second collaboration between IPC's Holzman and Saidman and Gomez following the last year's groundbreaking, six-part docuseries Living Undocumented, which the three executive produced and Saidman also co-directed. Holzman and Saidman also lead IPC's parent company, Industrial Media, an independent production group with ownership interest in IPC, Sharp Entertainment, 19 Entertainment, and B17 Entertainment which is currently producing Craftopia hosted by Youtube star LaurDIY for HBO Max.



Gomez is represented by WME, Lighthouse Management + Media, Ziffren Brittenham LLP.





