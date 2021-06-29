HBO Max Rolls Out in 39 Territories In Latin America & The Caribbean Starting Today

As of today, HBO Max is rolling out in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, marking the streaming platform's first launch outside of the U.S. and kicking off its global expansion. HBO Max has made a commitment to produce 100 local originals in Latin American over the next two years, in addition to offering subscribers access to its catalog of fan-favorite brands and programming. Later this year, soccer fans in Brazil and Mexico will be able to enjoy matches of the UEFA Champions League, one of the most prestigious and followed soccer competitions in the world.

With this launch, subscribers of the HBO Max ad-free plan in the U.S. will be able to access the platform while traveling throughout any of these 39 newly supported territories, and Latin American subscribers will also be able to access the platform while traveling in the U.S.

"Over our first year since launch, fans in the U.S. have chosen HBO Max as one of their favorite streaming platforms. With today's launch, we are introducing our global platform and providing a brand new user experience to millions of fans across Latin America and the Caribbean. There couldn't be a better place to begin our global journey, as WarnerMedia has been a favorite and trusted source for compelling and entertaining content for the whole family," said Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International.

To celebrate the launch, HBO Max brings with it a new and exclusive one-of-a-kind launch offer: by subscribing on hbomax.com by July 31, Latin American fans will benefit from a 50% discount off the regular monthly plan for as long as they maintain their subscription without interruption.

"The big day has finally arrived, and we couldn't be more thrilled. HBO Max launches in our region with an unprecedented offer rewarding our first wave of subscribers and sure to delight our fans by making our collection of movies and TV series more accessible and more affordable than ever before. This past year with its unprecedented health and economic crises has been challenging for our fans from Tijuana to Tierra del Fuego, and so we are thrilled to bring some joy and inspiration to the entire community through this exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime launch offer," stated Luis Durán, General Manager of HBO Max for Latin America.

HBO Max offers high quality entertainment with content for everyone in the family, including a wide variety of movies, series, documentaries, reality shows and productions for the little ones, from WarnerMedia's favorite brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network and the DC Universe. HBO Max has the most iconic productions loved by all fans such as FRIENDS, the HARRY POTTER saga, GAME OF THRONES and LOONEY TUNES, plus new exclusive original productions for the platform that include ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT, RAISED BY WOLVES and the GOSSIP GIRL reboot, along with so much more. The platform also includes original productions from Latin America featuring local creators and talents, as well as renowned titles from countries around the world.

HBO Max is available for subscription at HBOMax.com, via participating digital stores and through various distribution partners in the region. It's accessible from supported smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and compatible streaming devices.

The platform includes two plans:

The Standard Plan offers families access to 3 simultaneous users, 5 personalized profiles, content downloads (up to 30 titles), video in high-definition and some titles in HD and 4K, on all compatible devices.

The Mobile Plan offers access to the same content catalog, but is designed for an individual experience with content downloads (up to 5 titles) enjoyable in standard-definition on compatible smartphones and tablets.

Users can access HBO Max directly through HBOMax.com using any of the following internet browsers: Firefox, Chrome, Safari (for Mac users) and Edge (for Windows users). The platform is also accessible at launch across a range of supported devices, including: Android TV, Android phones and tablets (OS 5+ or later), Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; LG Smart TVs (web OS 3.5 or later); Roku devices and Roku TV models (OS 10+); Samsung Smart TVs (2016 models and later); and Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

The launch of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean follows the introduction of a lower-priced ad-supported subscription tier in the United States. earlier this month. Next up, the platform's international rollout will extend to Europe later this year.