HBO Max Renews Streetwear Competition Series THE HYPE For Season 2

The Max Original streetwear competition series The Hype has been renewed for a second season. The Hype features fashion visionaries who compete in challenges that elevate their designs and entrepreneurial sense in order to avoid elimination while remaining authentic to their style.

Every episode offers a unique perspective about the intricacies of designing streetwear, the business of fashion and the savvy to identify the latest trends, while also providing mentorship to the contestants. Season one featured special guest appearances from A$AP Ferg, Cardi B, Dapper Dan, and Wiz Khalifa. In addition, the winning designs from the first season were featured on StockX - with all items selling out within 24 hours of the episode's release. The complete first season of The Hype is now streaming on HBO Max.

Host Speedy Morman returns with co-signers GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist and designer, Offset, creative director and founder of Bephies Beauty Supply, Bephie Birkett; and Emmy® Award-nominated costume designer and renowned stylist, Marni Senofonte. The panel of judges critique the competing streetwear designs' unique DNA, combining fashion, music, art and lifestyle to refine the idea of a "runway" and the balance between art and commerce.

The Hype is produced by the Emmy® Award-winning team at Scout Productions led by executive producers David Collins, Rob Eric and Michael Williams, the team behind the Emmy® Award-nominated and critically acclaimed Max Original series LEGENDARY. Collins and Eric developed the series with Emmy® winner Emmy Award®-winner and executive producer Rachelle Mendez ("Undercover Boss," "Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath.") Emmy® and Grammy®-winning producer Rikki Hughes ("The Fresh Prince of Bel Air Reunion Special") returns as executive producer and showrunner. Jay Brown and Tyran "Ty Ty" Smith also executive produce the series.