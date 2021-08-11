HBO Max Renews Hit Max Original Docuseries WAHL STREET

HBO Max has ordered a second season of the hit Max Original and Critics Choice Real TV Awards Best Business show nominee, WAHL STREET, from global superstar and business entrepreneur, Mark Wahlberg. The ten-episode order is produced by Wahlberg's Unrealistic Ideas.

As the world adjusts to this new version of normal, Mark will be facing a multitude of new challenges both personally and professionally. 2020 was a doozy, but 2021 is fraught with plenty of obstacles and potential failure as Mark and his team juggle the demands of their vast business portfolio, with notable brands such as Municipal, F45, Wahlburgers and more. Along the way, Mark will also celebrate major milestones - from turning 50 to working alongside his wife and business partner, Rhea, who, serving as a Creative Consultant for Municipal, launches the first women's collection for the brand.

Mark Wahlberg said, "I'm excited to continue to show viewers a behind-the-scenes look at my busy life. The daily grind looks different for everyone, but we all have to work hard to provide a future for our families. Hopefully, the series will keep inspiring people to achieve their own dreams too."

Jennifer O'Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming, HBO Max, said, "Last season, fans gravitated to Mark's unwavering resilience, commitment to self-reflection, and his unique ability to innovate his business strategies to weather this global and unprecedented pandemic. I'm eager to see what's on the horizon for Mark, his family and his team."