HBO Max Releases First Look Images of Star Jamie Dornan in THE TOURIST

HBO Max released first look images of BAFTA®-nominated Jamie Dornan ("A Private War," "The Fall," "Wild Mountain Thyme") as "The Man" desperately searching for his identity in the new drama series, THE TOURIST. The character-driven six-part thriller is from Emmy®-winning production company Two Brothers Pictures ("Baptiste," "The Missing," "Fleabag"), created and written by acclaimed writers Harry and Jack Williams for HBO Max, BBC, Stan and ZDF.



Jamie Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man's search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.



Full of shocking, surprising, funny and brutal turns, THE TOURIST is set in a world populated by quirky, enigmatic characters and off-beat comedy punctuates high-stakes action. At its heart, however, is a story of self-discovery with a ticking timebomb underneath: as The Man starts to uncover the mystery of who he was, he's also forced to ask who he is now - and fast. Will he unlock the SECRETS OF his identify before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him?



THE TOURIST also stars Danielle Macdonald ("Unbelievable," "Dumplin'," "Patti Cakes"), Shalom Brune-Franklin ("Line of Duty," "Roadkill"), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson ("Trapped," "The Missing") and Alex Dimitriades ("The End," "The Cry"). Damon Herriman ("Mindhunter," "Justified") has also joined the series playing Lachlan Rogers, replacing Hugo Weaving who departed the production due to scheduling issues.



THE TOURIST is a Two Brothers Pictures (an all3media company) production for the BBC, in association with Highview Productions, All3Media International, the South Australian Film Corporation, HBO Max, Stan and ZDF. The 6x60 drama has been written by BAFTA-nominated and Emmy-winning producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams ("Baptiste," "The Missing," "Liar"), who alongside Christopher Aird ("Baptiste," "Liar," "Clique") and Andrew Benson will serve as executive producers for Two Brothers Pictures and Tommy Bulfin ("Normal People," "Line of Duty," "Peaky Blinders") for the BBC. Lisa Scott ("A Sunburnt Christmas," "The Hunting") will produce and Chris Sweeney ("Liar," "Back to Life") will executive produce and direct. THE TOURIST was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama and Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer. International sales will be handled by global partner all3media International.