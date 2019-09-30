HBO Max Pilot DELILAH Adds Arturo Castro

The half-hour comedy starring Jessica Rothe "Deliliah" has added Arturo Castro to it's cast, according to a Deadline exclusive.

The HBO Max pilot follows Delilah (Rothe) after a life-changing event and her first step toward putting her life back together; she introduces herself to a complete stranger who might or might not be her real father and his family. The only question is: How much damage can one person do while trying to get their own life back on track?

Deadline states Castro will play Pastor Dale, an incredibly likable and upbeat minister who leads the congregation at the Childs' family church and is immediately intrigued by Delilah (Rothe).

Michael McKean is also in the cast of the series, which is executive produced by Kirker Butler, Merman's Horgan and Mountford, Kapital's Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Rothe and Aisling Bea.

Castro is best known for his role on "Broad City" and "Alternatino with Arturo Castro," which he created and stars in.

This article is based on a Deadline exclusive, which can be found here.





