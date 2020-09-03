HBO Max Launches 'Save for 12' Promotional Offer

$11.99/per month on supported devices.

HBO Max is kicking off Labor Day weekend by bringing back its popular "Save for 12" promotion. Beginning tomorrow, Sept. 4, new and returning customers who sign up for HBO Max will have instant access to more than 10,000 hours of premium programming, including HBO, which recently received 107 Emmy nominations, and so much more for $11.99/per month on supported devices - that's a $36 savings for 12 months.



This limited-time offer is available to any new customers and returning subscribers whose accounts have lapsed, through Sept. 25, 2020, with the option to cancel anytime.



"We are always looking for ways to enhance our customer experience, so as we head into fall we felt it was the perfect time to pair the incredible lineup of original programming available on HBO Max with an offer that provides customers with even more value," said Andy Forssell, Executive Vice President and General Manager of WarnerMedia and Direct-To-Consumer. "We are lucky to work with the level of talent that is part of our WarnerMedia family, and with series like Raised By Wolves from Ridley Scott and HBO's LOVECRAFT COUNTRY from Misha Green, J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele, there is truly no better time to get HBO Max."



To sign up for this offer, customers can visit HBOMax.com, select 'Get the Deal' and complete their sign up to start streaming HBO Max instantly.



In addition, new and returning customers who sign up for HBO Max on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV and via Google, Hulu, Youtube TV, Xfinity, RCN, Grande Communications and Wave are also eligible for "Save for 12" promotions operated by those partners during the available window.

