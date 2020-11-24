HBO Max Launches 'Holiday Wonderland' Spotlight Page With Holiday Favorites

HBO Max will launch its "Holiday Wonderland" spotlight page TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1, giving viewers a chance to cozy up with a special selection of festive picks for the holiday season. "Holiday Wonderland" will offer an extensive variety of programming for every type of viewer, featuring over 200 hours of curated holiday movies and episodes. Whether you're feeling "holly jolly" or a little "bah humbug" this year, HBO Max is packaging together a smorgasbord of movies and series to indulge in.

Below is a list of holiday programming available on HBO Max this season. And DON'T forget: Most HBO subscribers in the U.S. have access to HBO Max as part of their HBO subscription and can visit HBOMax.com for more details.

Don't Tell Lucy- Ep. 65

The Yum Whisperer- Ep. 66

The Sherbet Scoop- Ep. 67

Lucy's Instrument- Ep. 68

Where's the Confetti- Ep. 69

Looney Tunes Cartoons aka Bugs Bunny's 24 Carrot Holiday Special - Available 12/3

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Holiday EpisodesEp 135 - "I, Ooh, Baby Baby"Ep 15 - "Deck the Halls"Ep 38 - "Christmas Show"Ep 86 - "Twas the Night Before Christening"

Friends Holiday EpisodesS2 E9 "The One with Phoebe's Dad"S3 E10 "The One Where Rachel Quits"S4 E10 "The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie"S5 E10 "The One with the Inappropriate Sister"S6 E10 - "The One with the Routine"S7 E10 "The One with the Holiday Armadillo"S8 E11 "The One with the Ross' Step Forward"S9 E10 "The One with Christmas in Tulsa"

The Big Bang Theory Holiday EpisodesS2 E11 "The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis"S3 E11 "The Maternal Congruence"S6 E11 "The Santa Simulation"S7 E11 "The Cooper Extraction"S8 E11 "The Clean Room Infiltration"S10 E12 "The Holiday Summation"S11 E11 "The Celebration Reverberation"

Doctor Who Holiday EpisodesS1 E14 "Christmas 2005: The Christmas Invasion"S2 E14 "Christmas 2006: The Runaway Bride"S3 E14 "Christmas Special 2007: Voyage of the Damned"S4 E14 "Christmas Special 2008: The Next Doctor"S4 E17 "Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part I"S4 E18 "Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part II"S5 E14 "Christmas Special 2010: A Christmas Carol"S6 E14 "Christmas Special 2011: The Doctor, The Widow & The Wardrobe"S7 E6 "Christmas Special 2012: The Snowmen"S7 E16 "Christmas Special 2013: The Time of the Doctor"S8 E13 "Christmas Special 2014: Last Christmas"S9 E13 "Christmas Special 2015: The Husbands of River Song"S9 E14 "Christmas Special 2016: The Return of Doctor Mysterio"S10 E13 "Christmas Special 2017: Twice Upon a Time"

The Middle Holiday EpisodesS1 E10 "Christmas"S2 E10 "A Simple Christmas"S3 E11 "A Christmas Gift"S4 E9 "Christmas Help"S5 E9 "The Christmas Tree"S6 E9 "The Christmas Wall"S7 E10 "Not So Silent Night"S8 E9 "A Very Marry Christmas"S9 E10 "The Christmas Miracle"

The O.C. Holiday EpisodesThe Chrismukkah That Almost Wasn't (Ep. 206)The Chrismukk-Huh? (Ep. 407)The Chrismukkah Bar Mitz-Vahkkah (Ep. 310)The Best Chrismukkah Ever (Ep. 113)

South Park Holiday EpisodesS1 E9 "Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo"S2 E16 "Merry Christmas Charlie Manson!"S3 E15 "Mr. Hankey's Christmas Classics"S4 E17 "A Very Crappy Christmas"S6 E17 "Red Sleigh Down"S7 E15 "It's Christmas in Canada"S8 E14 "Woodland Critter Christmas"S22 E3 "The Problem with a Poo"S23 E10 "Christmas Snow"

