HBO Max Launches 'Holiday Wonderland' Spotlight Page With Holiday Favorites
Launching TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1ST.
HBO Max will launch its "Holiday Wonderland" spotlight page TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1, giving viewers a chance to cozy up with a special selection of festive picks for the holiday season. "Holiday Wonderland" will offer an extensive variety of programming for every type of viewer, featuring over 200 hours of curated holiday movies and episodes. Whether you're feeling "holly jolly" or a little "bah humbug" this year, HBO Max is packaging together a smorgasbord of movies and series to indulge in.The spotlight page will showcase a merry collection of series and films ranging from new Max Originals like 12 Dates of Christmas and My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood, as well as classic and original holiday movies like A Christmas Carol, The Bishop's Wife, THE FAMILY Man, A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas and Meet Me in St. Louis. Family friendly titles such as The Wizard of Oz, Santa Buddies and Get Santa and animated flicks like A Flintstone Family Christmas and Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays will also be featured. "Holiday Wonderland" will also showcase a unique offering of curated collections that will give viewers and fans a one-stop shop for their favorite holiday episodes of iconic series like Friends, Big Bang Theory, South Park, The O.C., The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Doctor Who. Below is a list of holiday programming available on HBO Max this season. And DON'T forget: Most HBO subscribers in the U.S. have access to HBO Max as part of their HBO subscription and can visit HBOMax.com for more details. HBO Max Original Holiday Content
12 Dates of Christmas (S1) - Available 12/26
My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood - Available 12/3
Craftopia - Ep. 11 Craft the Halls
Craftopia - Ep. 12 Merry Craftmas!
Esme & Roy Holiday Episode - Ep. 220 Holiday Spirit/Snow Worries - Available 12/10
Haute Dog - Holiday Episode Yule Dog- Available 12/10
House of Ho - Ep 102 Ho! Ho! Ho! - Available 12/10
House of Ho - Ep 106 New Year, New Ho - 12/10
Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper's - Available 12/17
Summer Camp Island - Available 12/24
- Don't Tell Lucy- Ep. 65
- The Yum Whisperer- Ep. 66
- The Sherbet Scoop- Ep. 67
- Lucy's Instrument- Ep. 68
- Where's the Confetti- Ep. 69
Looney Tunes Cartoons aka Bugs Bunny's 24 Carrot Holiday Special - Available 12/3
Holiday Movies
A Christmas Carol, 1938 - TV-G
A Flintstone Christmas, 1977 - TV-G
A Flintstone Family Christmas, 1993 - TV-G
A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO) - R
All Is Bright, 2013 - R
Batman Returns - PG-13
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO) - PG-13
The Bishop's Wife, 1947 - Available 12/1 - TV-G
The Children, 2008 - R
Die Hard, 1988 (HBO) - R
Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO) - R
Elf Pets: Santa's Saint Bernards Save Christmas, 2018 - TV-G
Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas. 2014 - TV-G
Get Santa, 2014 - PG
The Family Man, 2000 (HBO) - PG-13 - Available 12/1/2020
The Family Stone, 2005 (HBO) - PG-13
The Friday After Next, 2002 - R
Holiday Affair, 1949 - Available 12/1 - TV-G
Hollidaysburg, 2014 - TV-MA-LS
Home Alone 4, 2002 (HBO) - TV-PG
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, 2012 (HBO) - TV-PG-L
It Happened on 5th Avenue, 1947 - Available 12/1 - TV-G
Last Christmas, 2019 (HBO) - PG-13
Lethal Weapon, 1987 - R
The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942 - TV-G
Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944 - Available 12/1 - TV-G
New Year's Eve (HBO)- PG-13
Nothing Like the Holidays, 2008 - PG-13
Once Upon a SESAME STREET Christmas, 2016 - TV-Y
Rise of the Guardians, 2012 - PG
Santa Buddies, 2009 (HBO) - G
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012 - TV-Y7-FV
Shazam!, 2019 (HBO) - PG-13
Smurfs Christmas Special, 1982 - TV-G
The Search for Santa Paws, 2010 (HBO) - G
The Shop Around the Corner, 1940 - Available 12/1 - TV-G
The Thin Man, 1934 - TV-G
The Town That Santa Forgot, 1993 - TV-G
The Wizard of Oz - G
Tis The Season To Be Smurfy, 1987 - TV-G
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale, 2007 - Available 12/1 - TV-G
Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers, 2014 - Available 12/1 - TV-Y7-FV
Trapped in Paradise, 1994 (HBO)- Available 12/1 - PG-13
Unaccompanied Minors, 2006 - PG
Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus, 1991 (HBO) - TV-14
Yogi's All Star Comedy Christmas Caper, 1982 - TV-G
Yogi's First Christmas, 1980 - TV-G The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Holiday Episodes
Ep 135 - "I, Ooh, Baby Baby"
Ep 15 - "Deck the Halls"
Ep 38 - "Christmas Show"
Ep 86 - "Twas the Night Before Christening"Friends Holiday Episodes
S2 E9 "The One with Phoebe's Dad"
S3 E10 "The One Where Rachel Quits"
S4 E10 "The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie"
S5 E10 "The One with the Inappropriate Sister"
S6 E10 - "The One with the Routine"
S7 E10 "The One with the Holiday Armadillo"
S8 E11 "The One with the Ross' Step Forward"
S9 E10 "The One with Christmas in Tulsa"The Big Bang Theory Holiday Episodes
S2 E11 "The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis"
S3 E11 "The Maternal Congruence"
S6 E11 "The Santa Simulation"
S7 E11 "The Cooper Extraction"
S8 E11 "The Clean Room Infiltration"
S10 E12 "The Holiday Summation"
S11 E11 "The Celebration Reverberation"Doctor Who Holiday Episodes
S1 E14 "Christmas 2005: The Christmas Invasion"
S2 E14 "Christmas 2006: The Runaway Bride"
S3 E14 "Christmas Special 2007: Voyage of the Damned"
S4 E14 "Christmas Special 2008: The Next Doctor"
S4 E17 "Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part I"
S4 E18 "Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part II"
S5 E14 "Christmas Special 2010: A Christmas Carol"
S6 E14 "Christmas Special 2011: The Doctor, The Widow & The Wardrobe"
S7 E6 "Christmas Special 2012: The Snowmen"
S7 E16 "Christmas Special 2013: The Time of the Doctor"
S8 E13 "Christmas Special 2014: Last Christmas"
S9 E13 "Christmas Special 2015: The Husbands of River Song"
S9 E14 "Christmas Special 2016: The Return of Doctor Mysterio"
S10 E13 "Christmas Special 2017: Twice Upon a Time" The Middle Holiday Episodes
S1 E10 "Christmas"
S2 E10 "A Simple Christmas"
S3 E11 "A Christmas Gift"
S4 E9 "Christmas Help"
S5 E9 "The Christmas Tree"
S6 E9 "The Christmas Wall"
S7 E10 "Not So Silent Night"
S8 E9 "A Very Marry Christmas"
S9 E10 "The Christmas Miracle"The O.C. Holiday Episodes
The Chrismukkah That Almost Wasn't (Ep. 206)
The Chrismukk-Huh? (Ep. 407)
The Chrismukkah Bar Mitz-Vahkkah (Ep. 310)
The Best Chrismukkah Ever (Ep. 113)South Park Holiday Episodes
S1 E9 "Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo"
S2 E16 "Merry Christmas Charlie Manson!"
S3 E15 "Mr. Hankey's Christmas Classics"
S4 E17 "A Very Crappy Christmas"
S6 E17 "Red Sleigh Down"
S7 E15 "It's Christmas in Canada"
S8 E14 "Woodland Critter Christmas"
S22 E3 "The Problem with a Poo"
S23 E10 "Christmas Snow"
Related Articles View More TV Stories