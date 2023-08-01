HBO Documentary Films and the Gotham Film & Media Institute Now Accepting Submissions for Documentary Development Initiative

They are now accepting submissions for the second cohort of their Documentary Development Initiative.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotel Photo 1 Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotels with ReachTV Partnership
TLC Reveals Final 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couples Photo 2 TLC Reveals Final 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couples
Photos: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Goes Broadway For Third Season With Meryl Streep, Ash Photo 3 Photos: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Goes Broadway For Season 3
Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film MAESTRO to Premiere at Venice Film Festival Photo 4 Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic to Premiere at Venice Film Festival

HBO Documentary Films and the Gotham Film & Media Institute Now Accepting Submissions for Documentary Development Initiative

HBO Documentary Films and The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced TODAY that they are now accepting submissions for the second cohort of their Documentary Development Initiative.

Created for storytellers who identify as BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and/or storytellers with disabilities, the Initiative provides resources to develop thought-provoking, character-driven contemporary ideas for documentary films and limited series. The Documentary Development Initiative, which launched fall 2022, awards filmmakers grants of $50,000 for research and creative development at an early stage. 

“It has been a joy to watch the creative process unfold during the course of this past year’s development initiative,” said Sara Rodriguez, Senior Vice President, HBO DOCUMENTARY FILMS Programming, “We are thrilled this essential program will continue to help elevate the voices in our documentary community that don’t often get heard.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with HBO DOCUMENTARY FILMS on this empowering initiative seeking to uplift voices in the media industry,” said Kia Brooks, Deputy Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute. “We have seen time and time again the impact we can make when we equip storytellers from historically excluded communities with the necessary resources to bolster their careers. After a successful first year, we are excited to support a new cohort of creatives.” 

“WBD DEI is proud to be part of the effort to increase opportunities and representation in media,” said Grace Anne Moss, Vice President, Equity and Inclusion Pipeline Programs, “The Documentary Development Initiative helps to ensure meaningful inclusion in the documentary space from an early stage of the creative process.”

In its first year, the program offered $50,000 grants, one-on-one mentorship, and group workshops to 10 emerging filmmakers from across the United States. Beyond the initial grant, HBO DOCUMENTARY FILMS and The Gotham Film & Media Institute provided resources and mentorship to support the development of documentary projects. 

“When I began making films not that long ago, I could count on my hand the number of contemporary BIPOC directors I could look up to. So for me, mentorship is about building solidarity and community,” said Cecilia Aldarondo, award-winning documentary director, producer, and first cohort mentor. 

“I don't want to be one of the only (insert marginalized identity here) filmmakers out there hustling. I want a field as complex and nuanced as the world we live in. When there are more of us, we feel less alone, make better work, and build a safer, richer, and more exciting world. I mentor so that I can have more peers, more friends, more allies!”

“This fellowship offered me the freedom and time to consider my vision and the direction I want to take my work, to further explore and understand myself as an artist,” said Jasmin Mara López, a recipient from the first cohort. “The most rewarding aspect of this has been to build community and learn from a beautiful group of thoughtful individuals—mentors and fellows.”

“Rarely in our careers are we afforded the privilege of space between our projects and work. The ability to take a step back and think about what types of stories move us and shape the ways we want to present work to the world,” said Zeshawn Ali, a recipient from the first cohort. 

“This program was a rare opportunity where we could ideate with a foundation of support, mentorship and community. It encouraged me personally to think about more creative risks and work that felt more personal. I’m really thankful for the opportunity this program has given me.”

Funding for these grants is sponsored by HBO DOCUMENTARY FILMS and WBD Access. Ideas generated through the Initiative are offered to HBO on a “first-look” basis, giving the network the first opportunity to make an offer to develop them further.

﻿Those interested in applying can do so HERE. Applications will be accepted until August 31 at 11:59 pm HT (Hawaii-Aleutian).



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Sets Digital, 4K UHD & Blu-ray Photo
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Sets Digital, 4K UHD & Blu-ray

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga (2018, Best Animated Feature Film, Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse), SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse.

2
BELOW DECKs Kate Chastain & Captain Lee to Lead New Bravo Talk Show Photo
BELOW DECK's Kate Chastain & Captain Lee to Lead New Bravo Talk Show

Below Deck alums and fan-favorites Kate Chastain and Capt. Lee Rosbach will lead the new Bravo talk show, Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate. Rosbach and Chastain will breakdown the biggest moments of the week on Bravo. Watch a video preview now!

3
Video: Watch Hari Nef, Molly Ringwald & More in the BAD THINGS Film Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Hari Nef, Molly Ringwald & More in the BAD THINGS Film Trailer

SHUDDER is proud to share the official trailer for BAD THINGS, the chilling, psychological thriller by director Stewart Thorndike, starring Gayle Rankin, Hari Nef, Annabelle Dexter Jones, Rad Pereira and Molly Ringwald. Watch the video trailer now!

4
Tom Sandoval & More Join SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST Photo
Tom Sandoval & More Join SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST

FOX’s ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, returns for a second season, enlisting a troop of household names to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Café Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With AbsolutCafé Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With Absolut
Durand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify SinglesDurand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify Singles
Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on 'Tqum'Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on 'Tqum'
Richard Walters Releases New Single 'Anchor'Richard Walters Releases New Single 'Anchor'

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
THE SHARK IS BROKEN