HBO Delays Production on SUCCESSION and BARRY; Writing Will Continue

HBO has delayed production on its shows Succession and Barry, amidst the current health crisis, according to Deadline.

"We are looking forward to resuming preproduction when it is safe and healthy for everyone working on our shows to do so," HBO said in a statement. "Where possible, our writers are continuing to write remotely."

This news comes after HBO halted production on its other shows two weeks ago. Succession and Barry, however, were still under evaluation until now.

Read more on Deadline.

Succession is an American satirical comedy-drama television series, created by Jesse Armstrong, that premiered on June 3, 2018, on HBO. The series centers on the fictional Roy family, the dysfunctional owners of a global media and hospitality empire who are fighting for control of the company amidst uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch, Logan Roy. The series stars an ensemble cast featuring Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, and Rob Yang, with Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, and J. Smith-Cameron.

Barry is an American dark comedy-crime television series created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader that premiered on HBO on March 25, 2018. Hader stars as Barry Berkman, a hitman from Ohio who travels to Los Angeles to kill someone but finds himself joining an acting class taught by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), where he meets aspiring actress Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg) and begins to question his path in life as he deals with his criminal associates such as Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) and NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan).





