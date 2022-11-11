Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HBO Concert Special PIANO Y MUJER II to Premiere in November

The special debuts TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 on HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America.

Nov. 11, 2022  

Following the success of Piano y Mujer, the HBO concert special and Sony Music Latin album, acclaimed pianist Arthur Hanlon returns to join forces with some of Latin music's most prominent female vocalists in PIANO Y MUJER II.

The HBO concert special and album features Arthur on piano with guests reggaetón legend Ivy Queen, Mexican power duo Ha*Ash, Colombian singer Catalina García of Monsieur Periné, Costa Rican singer/songwriter Debi Nova and Mexican powerhouse Lupita Infante.

The all-female roster joins Arthur performing a series of acoustic renditions of their most successful songs alongside timeless Latin hits. PIANO Y MUJER II, the album, is out November 25 on Sony Music Latin and the HBO concert special, produced by Loud and Live and Sony, debuts TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 on HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America.

Surrounded by a lush and colorful garden, with musical production and arrangements by Arthur, along with Eddie Perez, PIANO Y MUJER II features beautiful renditions of classics like Rocío Jurado's "Ya Te Olvidé," performed by reggaetón icon Ivy Queen singing pop like never before.

Latin meets swing in a hipster retro versión of "Bésame Mucho" with Catalina García, the dazzling frontwoman of Colombian duo Monsieur Periné; Mexican powerhouse duo Ha*Ash perform their hit "Aprendí de Ti" as well as an unexpected, rendition of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" with gospel tinges; singer/songwriter Debi Nova brings her personal flair to "Quizás, Quizás, Quizás;" and ranchera star Lupita Infante comes in with her powerful rendition of "Without You/Sin Tí," the first official recording of the bilingual version of Harry Nilsson's hit.

"A piano and a female voice are the ideal combination. When we recorded the first Piano y Mujer, we were looking to make beautiful, meaningful music, especially in the middle of the pandemic," says Arthur. "The fact that the project resonated so strongly that HBO and Sony decided to release Part II is a testament to the beauty of the music, but also, to the power of cultural connection. Everyone featured is so different, we all represent different countries and cultures, and yet, we all make wonderful music together."

PIANO Y MUJER II is directed by acclaimed Venezuelan director Maricel "Cha-Cha" Zambrano, who brought the beautiful lush set in a Miami studio to life. PIANO Y MUJER II joins the first Piano y Mujer, released in 2021 currently available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America.

About Arthur Hanlon

Chart topping pianist/composer/arranger and Billboard and Emmy-nominee, Arthur Hanlon is the single most recognizable name in Latin instrumental music today. Born in Detroit to Irish American parents, Hanlon found his calling in Latin music, becoming the only pianist to land multiple hits in all genres on Billboard's Latin charts, including a No. 1. A virtuoso with a master's degree in piano performance from Manhattan School of Music, Hanlon plays a distinctive blend of Detroit street, classical virtuosity and Latin beats.

A global collaborator, he's recorded hit singles with superstars like Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini, Marc Anthony, Juanes, Chocquibtown, Prince Royce, Myriam Hernandez, Orishas, Ricardo Montaner, Evaluna Montaner and Ozuna.

Arthur's stellar musical projects include Encanto del Caribe, the stunning PBS special filmed in Puerto Rico's San Cristobal Castle and featuring Marc Anthony, Cheo Feliciano (in his last video project), Laura Pausini and Natalia Jimenez. In 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, Arthur recorded perhaps his most ambitious project ever: Piano y Mujer, an exquisite album and HBO special where he joined his distinctive piano with the voices of five renown female singers: Kany García, Natalia Jiménez, Goyo, Nella and Evaluna Montaner. He now returns with Piano y Mujer II.

Watch the new trailer here:



