Gustavo Santoalalla & Juan Luqui Compose Score for Nat Geo's WILD LIFE

The Score will be released on Hollywood Records May 26, to coincide with the film’s streaming release on Disney+ and Hulu.  

Award-winning artist, musician, composer and record producer, Gustavo Santoalalla, and composer, guitarist, music producer and performer Juan Luqui have composed the spiritual and emotional score for “Wild Life” from National Geographic Documentary Films. The Score will be released on Hollywood Records May 26, to coincide with the film’s streaming release on Disney+ and Hulu.  

Said Santoalalla of composing the WILD LIFE Score, “It’s an honor to be involved in this inspiring love story and LIFE STORY that tells the expansive story of the characters’ philanthropy.” Added Luqui, “The documentary showcases an epic landscape, and it was important for the music to reflect the roots of the land. The opening cue sets the blueprint of what you hear in the rest of the story.”

The composers incorporated the Ronroco guitar, an instrument native to the Andes Mountains, as well as to the environs of Chile where the documentary takes place. Said Santoalalla, “The Ronroco language is important to the movie, and how it connects with the characters, as well as to the emotions of their story.” 

“Wild Life” is the inspiring story of conservationist, adventurer and entrepreneur Kristine Tompkins. Thirty years ago, Kristine and her husband, Doug Tompkins, abandoned their successful corporate lives for a profound adventure in the wilderness of Chile.

Embarking on a deep love affair with each other and with their newly adopted country, they eventually purchased over a million acres of land with the goal of environmental preservation. Following Doug’s tragic death, Kristine struggled with grief, but then transformed from helpmate to visionary, stepping into the lead role of conservationist and iconoclast by creating seven pristine national parks across Patagonia. “Wild Life” comes from Oscar-winning filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. 



