Guillermo del Toro's NIGHTMARE ALLEY Taps Toni Collette to Star

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Toni Collette will star opposite headliner Bradley Cooper in Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley," an adaptation of the 1946 noir novel by William Lindsay.

The story is set in a world of carnival hustlers and con men, telling the story of a mentalist (Cooper) who teams with a psychologist in order to swindle the rich. Things go south for the poor sap when he is out-hustled by the woman.

Collette will play a mentalist named Zeena.

"Guillermo is a true auteur," said the actress in a statement. "I look forward to collaborating with him and the amazing cast he has already assembled. What an honour."

Collette starred in "The Realistic Joneses" and "The Wild Party" on Broadway. She was recently praised for her performance in Ari Aster's "Hereditary," and her latest film, "Knives Out," just premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. She also starred in "Little Miss Sunshine" and "The Sixth Sense."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





