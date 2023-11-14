Greta Gerwig's BARBIE to Receive the Gotham Global Icon & Creator Tribute at the 2023 Gotham Awards

The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced TODAY that Warner Bros. Pictures’ critically acclaimed Barbie, directed by Academy Award-nominated, visionary filmmaker Greta Gerwig, will receive The Gotham Global Icon & Creator Tribute at the 33rd annual Gotham Awards Ceremony, taking place live and in person on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The Icon & Creator Tribute was created for this year’s Gotham Awards in order to recognize cultural icons and the filmmakers responsible for bringing that icon’s story to life. With the Global Icon & Creator Tribute, The Gotham will honor and celebrate the creative team behind Greta Gerwig’s innovative and imaginative Barbie. Gerwig has been part of the The Gotham community since her 2010 Breakthrough Actor nomination for her performance in Greenberg. She would go on to receive Breakthrough Director and Best Screenplay nominations for Lady Bird, her 2017 instant classic.

“Across the globe, audiences have fallen in love with the inventive world of Barbie and its razor-sharp original script, dynamic filmmaking, emotional and hilarious performances, vibrant set and costume designs, and electrifying original music,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute.

“The Barbie creative team took Mattel’s beloved icon and turned it into a cinematic tour de force. We are thrilled to recognize this extraordinary film, the creatives who brought it to the screen, and their unique take on the iconic doll at the center of it all.”

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. From Academy Award-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Academy Award-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling alongside America Ferrera, Kate Mckinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Academy Award winner Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell.

The film also stars Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou and Connor Swindells. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Academy Award nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

The film's producers are Academy Award-nominees David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, with Gerwig, Baumbach, Ynon Kreiz, Richard Dickson, Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams serving as executive producers.

Gerwig’s team of creatives includes Oscar-nominated director of photography Rodrigo Prieto, Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood, Oscar-nominated set decorator KATIE Spencer, Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran, editor Nick Houy, visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt and music supervisor George Drakoulias, with a score by Oscar winners Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who also contributed to numerous songs on the film’s soundtrack.

The soundtrack includes an impressive roster of today’s hottest music artists, including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua, Charli XCX, KAROL G feat. Aldo Ranks, Tame Impala, Dominic Fike, HAIM, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, PinkPantheress, GAYLE, Ava Max, FIFTY FIFTY and more.

Winners of the 33rd annual Gotham Awards will be honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, November 27th. The Premier Sponsor of the 2023 Gotham Awards is Vanity Fair. Cadillac will serve as the Official Vehicle and FIJI Water will serve as the Official Water for the Awards. 

About The Gotham Film & Media Institute

The Gotham celebrates and nurtures independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The organization, under the leadership of Executive Director and award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp, fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, which include Gotham Week, Gotham Labs, Filmmaker Magazine, the Gotham Awards, Gotham EDU, Owning It, and Expanding Communities.

About the Gotham Awards

The Gotham Awards is the first major awards show of the awards season that honors outstanding and groundbreaking voices in storytelling. For over 30 years, The Gotham Awards provides support for the work that The Gotham Film & Media Institute does year-round to celebrate and nurture film and media creators with vital resources to bring their work to fruition.



