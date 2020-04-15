Gravitas Ventures to Release BREAKING FOR WHALES

"Braking For Whales, " is the feature film debut from gifted writer/director Sean McEwen ("The Dougherty Gang") and will be released by Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company this April. This illuminating independent gem tracing the challenges of family will make its global release on all VOD/Digital & DVD platforms on April 24th, 2020. Director McEwen co-wrote the script with Tammin Sursok ("Pretty Little Liars") and stars alongside Tom Felton (The "Harry Potter"franchise), Wendi McLendon-Covey ("The Goldbergs"), David Koechner ("Anchorman: the Legend of Ron Burgandy") and Austin Swift ("Live By Night"). This extraordinary award-winning comedy swept the Boston Film Festival awards, winning -- Best Actor (Felton) Best Actress (Sursok) and best music. The film also won the coveted "Best of Fest" award at the Sanctuary International Film Festival in Brisbane Australia.

"Braking For Whales," charts the unexpected journey of a dysfunctional brother and sister who are forced to come to terms with each other and themselves over their recently deceased mother's final wish. Unique, clever and insightful, this is a story that many can relate to - none can push our buttons like family.

"Braking for Whales is an excellent showcase for all talent involved, from the strong performances of Tom and Tammin to Sean's expert eye behind the camera. Add in its layered story and the film is truly something special and different that audiences are sure to gravitate to," said Brett Rogalsky, Acquisitions Coordinator at Gravitas Ventures.

A Narrator Entertainment & Charlie Baby Productions, the film is directed by McEwen, and co-written by McEwen and Sursok, lensed by DP Justin Henning ("The Dougherty Gang") and composed by Jason Soudah ("Kingsman: The Secret Service"). Produced by McEwen, Sursok & Cassidy Lunnen ("Authors Anonymous, "), and co-produced by John Papsidera (Emmy winning casting director: "Westworld"), while executive produced by Takashi Cheng ("The Dougherty Gang").

"The journey for this film has been incredible and we are excited to have Gravitas release the film to a global audience" states writer/director McEwen.

Producer Cassidy Lunnen negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers with Brett Rogalsky, on behalf of Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company.





