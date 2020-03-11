Grant Gustin Joins OPERATION BLUE EYES

Deadline reports that Grant Gustin has joined the cast of "Operation Blue Eyes," directed by Tony Award-winning actor Joe Mantegna.

Gustin will play Barry Keenan, the infamous businessman who orchestrated the kidnapping of Frank Sinatra, Jr in 1963.

The plot takes place in December of 1963 when Frank Sinatra Jr. is a struggling lounge singer, deep in his father's shadow. A young wannabe stock tycoon Barry Keenan, with an ex-wife, alimony payments, a pill-addicted mother, and a similar monkey on his own back (the result of a car crash), comes up with a harebrained scheme to kidnap Junior and hold him for $240,000, ransom, chaos ensues. Barry succeeds in stealing Junior at gunpoint but after that, it's one badly improvised move after another, until Barry bungles his way into prison.

Gustin has starred on Glee and has also appeared on 90210 and CSI: Miami. He is best known for his role as THE FLASH on The CW series Arrow. He was playing Baby John in the national tour of "West Side Story" when he was cast on Glee.

Mantegna's Broadway credits include "Speed-the-Plow," "Glengarry Glen Ross," and "Working."

Read the original story on Deadline.





