Good Deed Entertainment Acquires North American Rights For Audrey Hepburn Documentary

Good Deed Entertainment announces that they have taken all North American rights to the documentary AUDREY, a feature documentary on legendary Hollywood star Audrey Hepburn, from BAFTA-nominated producers Salon Pictures, and financed by Head Gear Films and Metrol Technology. UPHE Content Group has acquired international rights. The title is slated for a 2020 North American theatrical release.

Directed by Helena Coan (CHASING PERFECT) and produced by Nick Taussig, Paul Van Carter and Annabel Wigoder of Salon Pictures, with Phil Hunt and Compton Ross as executive producers and choreography by Wayne McGregor CBE, AUDREY is a cinematic portrait of a woman who lived an extraordinary life, full of transformation and framed by the search for love.

A malnourished child, estranged from her father, growing up in war-torn Europe, Audrey Hepburn harnessed her rare talent as an actress and became a Hollywood superstar in just a few short years. Yet her life was more than a fairy tale. It was a life of many heartbreaks, concealed by her joyful, picture-perfect image.

Beneath Audrey's grace and elegance lay a will of steel which helped her survive the war, estrangement from her father, and several failed marriages, and gave her the courage to leave Hollywood and follow her heart, finding her passion in humanitarian work, and meeting the man she would spend the rest of her life with.

It is a portrait of an enduring icon, celebrating a woman who lived her own version of a meaningful and fulfilling life: a modern outlook, which resonates now more than ever.

The film takes a bold and cinematic approach, with audio-visual archive and interviews elevated by stunning choreography celebrating Audrey's love of dance.

"We're thrilled to be working with this visionary filmmaking team to bring a cinematic icon back to the big screen and tell her incredible story in a new light," said Scott Donley, CEO of Good Deed Entertainment.

Salon's credits include the double-BAFTA nominated film MCQUEEN (Outstanding British Film, Best Documentary); CHURCHILL, starring Brian Cox; and the upcoming David Bowie origins story STARDUST, starring Johnny Flynn.

This is the latest project from the expanding documentary division of XYZ Films, which includes the recent premieres YOU DON'T NOMI and LIL' BUCK: REAL SWAN at the Tribeca Film Festival, and FRAMING JOHN DELOREAN with Alec Baldwin portraying the infamous automobile executive, which was released by IFC Films June 7th.

The deal was negotiated by Pip Ngo at XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers with Brandon Hill and Kristin Harris at Good Deed Entertainment.

Photo credit: Simona Susnea





