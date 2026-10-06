Good Charlotte to Return GREETINGS FROM CALIFORNIA Album
The deluxe edition features three brand-new tracks and marks the first collaboration with eight-time Grammy Award winner Ziggy Marley.
Good Charlotte has announced plans to re-release Greetings From California, available everywhere on November 6 via MDDN/Atlantic. Originally released under the Madden Brothers moniker in 2014 but taken offline in 2015, the new expanded version includes three special reimaginings of fan favorites from the original album, including 'U R' (feat. Ziggy Marley), which is available now. Beyond marking their first collaboration with 8x-GRAMMY Award-winning reggae legend, the track evinces the genre-blurring undercurrent of Greetings From California, which had quietly developed a legacy of its own, occupying a special place in the hearts of fans who have demanded its return to streaming platforms.
Regarding the resurrection and reintroduction of Greetings From California, Good Charlotte's Joel and Benji Madden shared, 'More than 12 years ago we made this album as The Madden Brothers. Soon after releasing it we felt like we wanted to take it back, and keep it just for us. All these years later, we realized, this could have been a GC record all along, so we've put some time and love into repackaging this to re-release it, and it's really meaningful to get to share it again. We've learned a lot thru the years and have come to appreciate all these stories and experiences. The journey was the destination, all along.'
On Greetings From California, Joel and Benji had crafted an enigmatic opus, exploring bright and buoyant pop rock on the first half produced in tandem with trusted frequent collaborator Eric Valentine (Queens Of The Stone Age, Taking Back Sunday). On the second half, they mined the airwaves of the seventies for inspiration, absorbing the breeziness of classic pop and working with producer Joe Chiccarelli (Elton John, Weezer, Morrissey). Anchored by raw emotion and fearless experimentation, this body of work spotlights the scope of their sonic vision.
Good Charlotte has also prepared a very special limited-edition 2LP Vinyl version of Greetings From California set to arrive at participating indie retailers on 'Record Store Day' (Friday November 27), featuring the three bonus tracks and stunning new cover art.
Next up, Good Charlotte will cross the pond to headline their Motel Du Cap EU/UK Tour. Joined by special guests and old friends Yellowcard, the trek kicks off on November 8 in Stockholm, Sweden at Hovet, visits major cities for three weeks, and concludes on November 30 in Manchester, England at Co-Op Live. Los Angeles-based band Grave Secrets will open on all dates. More touring plans will be announced soon.
Last year, Good Charlotte returned with their first new album in seven years—the acclaimed Motel Du Cap. Among many highlights, 'Rejects' notched their highest ranking entry on the Top 10 Alt Radio Singles Chart at #7. Making the rounds, they launched a full-scale television takeover with performances and appearances on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, and the Season Finale of American Idol.
Tour Dates
11/08 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
11/11 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
11/13 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
11/14 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
11/16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
11/17 - Paris, France - Zenith Paris La Villette
11/19 - London, England - The O2
11/30 - Manchester, England - Co-op Live
Tracklisting
01. Dear Jane (Intro)
02. Dear Jane
03. Brixton
04. Out of My Mind
05. We Are Done
06. U R
07. Jealousy (All Your Friends In Silverlake)
08. Love Pretenders
09. California Ran (Intro)
10. California Rain
11. Brother
12. Bad
13. Good Gracious Abbey
14. Suddenly
15. Empty Spirits
16. U R (Featuring Ziggy Marley)
17. Jealousy (All Your Friends In Silverlake) (With Eyedress)
18. We Are Done (Live From the Motel Du Cap Tour)
About Good Charlotte
Good Charlotte fought against all odds to achieve a seemingly impossible dream, forming in high school back in suburban Maryland and reaching nearly unimaginable heights on their own terms. Three decades later and a long way from the DMV, the iconic multiplatinum quartet—twin brothers Joel Madden [vocals] and Benji Madden [guitar, vocals], alongside Paul Thomas [bass] and Billy Martin [guitar, keyboards]—have never stopped fighting. Instead, they play with the same hunger, drive, and energy that endeared them to generations of fans. To date, they have sold over 11 million albums worldwide, gathered billions of streams, notched 7 RIAA Certifications, and scored 6 Top 10 Alt Radio Singles and 4 Top 20 Singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Moreover, their catalog boasts instantly recognizable and enduring staples such as 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' and 'The Anthem.' Speaking to their versatility, they're the rare band equally comfortable collaborating with either Avenged Sevenfold or Ziggy Marley and Wiz Khalifa. Along the way, they have also performed on numerous late-night television shows and incited consistent acclaim, reaching a critical apex with 2025's Motel Du Cap. Good Charlotte keep fearlessly pushing forward in 2026 and beyond with more music and surprises fueled by an uncompromising underdog spirit.
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