Giselle Geney's Live-Action Short 3 FEET Highlights Colombian Children's Resilience During School

Giselle Geney's short film 3 Feet shares a story of a young boy and the challenges he faces on his way to school. This film, which uses both animation and live-action has participated in more than 30 high-profile film festivals around the world. It has won 13 awards so far including the 2020 Oscar-qualifying Award at New York International Children's Film Festival: the Jury Award for Best Live-Action Short. 3 Feet is the winner of the 2016 Colombian Film Commission Grant.

Gonzalo, an imaginative and tenacious 10-year old faces the most difficult task of his life: getting to school with clean shoes.

Director Giselle Geney is a Colombian filmmaker who is the screenwriter and director of the short film 3pies (3feet) whilst Natalia Bernal is the executive producer. Giselle co-produced the short Ramón which was directed by Natalia. Ramón was selected for numerous film festivals and received the Best Documentary Award at the 2020 Children's Film Festival Seattle. Bernal and Geney consolidated their work team with the production company Pescadito Films, which was born with the intention to create quality content with and for children. Currently, Giselle is co-writing her first live-action children's feature film called Diego, The Singer alongside the Colombian scriptwriter Johnnier Aristizábal and is also developing the live-action sport documentary children series Poderosas (powerful girls) co-directed with Natalia.

Cinematographer Andres Arizmendy Benavides has worked on a variety of films such 3feet, Oranges, The Tiple, Yucas, One Hundred Years Older, and She and the implosion which screened at Cannes, Clermont-Ferrand, Warsaw, Huesca, Chicago and was awarded prizes. He was the winner of the Colombian Film Commission grant which helped him to develop his film Even Stranger Days.

Animator Nicolas Guarin moved to Japan to receive his PhD in visual arts in 2012 and now he currently works as an Associate Video Director for Sony Interactive Entertainment. Guarin was in charge of the animation team who made the hand-designed rotoscope of 3 Feet.

Sound Designer Andrés Montaña has worked on numerous films including the short film Leidi (Winner of the Palme d'Or at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival and the feature film Niña Errante (Winner of the Grand Prix at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2018.

3 Feet will be screening at Florianópolis Children's Film Festival (November 21st - November 28th), FILMAR in LatinAmerica Film Festival (November 15th - December 1st), and Festicine Kids Cartagena (November 17th - November 22nd).

