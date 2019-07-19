Gina Torres Joins Film Adaptation of THE HATING GAME

Gina Torres has boarded romantic comedy THE HATING GAME, joining previously announced leads Lucy Hale and Robbie Amell. Peter Hutchings (THEN CAME YOU) will direct Christina Mengert's adaptation of the bestselling novel by Sally Thorne. The film is produced by Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra, and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures. Shooting starts in August in New York. Mister Smith Entertainment is co-financing and will handle sales.

THE HATING GAME tells the story of kind-hearted Lucy Hutton (Hale) and her cold-efficient nemesis Joshua Templeton (Amell). Resolving to achieve professional success without compromising her ethics, Lucy embarks on a ruthless game of one-upmanship against Josh, a rivalry that is impossibly complicated by her growing attraction to him.

Torres will star as a co-CEO of two recently merged publishing houses where Lucy and Josh work.

THE HATING GAME has been immensely successful both critically and commercially. A 2018 USA Today Bestseller and published in over 20 countries, Thorne's novel is commonly identified as one of the key originators of the recent rom-com boom. It ranks 7th in Oprah Magazine's 20 Best Romance Novels of All-Time.

Torres currently serves as star and co-executive producer of USA Network's PEARSON, the Torres-pitched spinoff of the network's highly successful series SUITS. The spinoff follows Torres' eponymous Jessica Pearson as she enters the dirty world of Chicago politics.

BCDF has recently been developing an array of book franchises for film and TV, including New York Times Bestseller THE LANGUAGE OF FLOWERS, which will star Kiersey Clemons and Nick Robinson; runaway New York Times Bestseller THE STORIED LIFE OF A.J. FIKRY, starring Naveen Andrews; Marie Lu's #1 New York Times bestselling sci-fi series LEGEND; Ray Feist's blockbuster fantasy series RIFTWAR; Becca Fitzpatrick's supernatural romance series HUSH, HUSH; and romance-comedy CAN YOU KEEP A SECRET?, which was recently completed with Alexandra Daddario starring.

Led by CEO David Garrett, Mister Smith Entertainment (MSE) launched in May 2012. The company is involved in the financing, co-financing and licensing of high-quality mainstream feature films and filmmaker driven movies for the global market. The current MSE film slate includes Terrence Malick's highly-anticipated drama, A HIDDEN LIFE, which will debut in official selection at the upcoming 2019 Cannes Film Festival; Max Minghella's directorial debut TEEN SPIRIT starring Elle Fanning; Grant Sputore's I AM MOTHER starring Hilary Swank, Rose Byrne and Clara Rugaard; THE SILENCE starring Stanley Tucci and Kiernan Shipka, directed by John Leonetti; Constantin Film's sci-fi epic, HAVEN - ABOVE SKY from director Tim Fehlbaum; Romulus Entertainment's features: JUNGLELAND starring Jack O'Connell and Charlie Hunnam, directed by Max Winkler; and George Nolfi's THE BANKER, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Nicholas Hoult and Nia Long; and award-winning filmmakers Mark Deeble and Victoria Stone's epic and inspiring feature film THE ELEPHANT QUEEN.

Torres is repped by Domain Talent, Framework Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.





