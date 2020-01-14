Gigi Saul Guerrero Will Direct 10-31

Deadline reports that director Gigi Saul Guerrero has signed on to direct upcoming horror thriller "10-31."

The film is about a young woman who takes her niece and nephew trick-or-treating and discovers a note inside a candy wrapper informing her there's a killer loose on her block.

Ian Shorr and Peter Gamble wrote the script, based on a story by Laurie Ashbourne and screen story by Kathy Charles.

Guerrero made her feature directorial debut on "Culture Shock." She is under a first-look film and TV deal with Blumhouse.

Said Guerrero "To be working with such a prestigious studio label like Orion, and alongside my friend, Eli [Roth], is next level incredible. This was a real page-turner of a script. I instantly felt passionate about taking on this story and MAKING IT a thrilling and visceral ride for audiences on the big screen."

Read the original story on Deadline.





