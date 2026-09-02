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George Michael's 1988 FAITH TOUR Gets Restored Concert Film for Theaters

Never-before-seen footage from a Paris concert anchors the remastered release.

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TODAY offered viewers a first glimpse of a concert film built around George Michael's landmark 1988 Faith world tour, sharing a trailer that features remastered and restored footage, including never-before-seen material captured during a Paris performance. The clip walks through highlights of the visual restoration work that brings the decades-old concert back to life for a theatrical release.

The Faith tour was a defining moment in George Michael's career, breaking records at the time and cementing the singer's status as a solo pop force following his departure from Wham!. The upcoming film draws on archival concert footage from that run, giving audiences a chance to see the performance restored for modern screens.

According to the source material shared by TODAY, the project centers specifically on the Paris show from the tour, with the newly uncovered footage forming a key part of what audiences will see when the film reaches theaters. The trailer emphasizes the scale of the remastering effort involved in bringing the decades-old performance up to current visual standards.

The sneak peek gives fans of the late singer an early sense of what to expect from the full concert experience once it opens in theaters, built entirely around the historic 1988 tour footage.

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