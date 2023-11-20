Generation Iron Acquires Documentary About Legendary British Strongman Eddie Hall

The film is the latest production by Switzerland-based Jeridoo Universe.

Nov. 20, 2023

Generation Iron, the premier New York City-based global digital media company focused on health, fitness, bodybuilding and strength sports, has acquired the worldwide theatrical and streaming rights for the new documentary Taming The Beast – The Emptiness Within, the LIFE STORY of iconic strongman Eddie Hall. The film is the latest production by Switzerland-based Jeridoo Universe.

The film follows Hall, the world's strongest man, as he learns how to embrace his mental health challenges by confronting his inner demons and dealing with his biggest failure to date, which ultimately changes his life. The film explores Hall's struggles with depression and mental health and brings to light how famous athletes and celebrities struggle with these challenges.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, who are prominently featured in the film, offered their mentorship and friendship to Hall throughout the filming, and due to their relationship, Hall was cast in Expend4bles. Actor Gabriel Luna and ESPY-nominee, Irish boxer KATIE Luna also appear in the film.

English media personality and retired strongman, Hall is best known for his world-record setting 500 kg (1,100 lb) dead lift in 2016, which still stands as the official record and is widely regarded as one of the most important lifts in the history of the sport. He is the winner of the 2017 World's Strongest Man competition. An actor and producer, known for Expend4bles (2023), Winter's Inferno and Romeo. Hotel. Eleven, Hall also hosts the popular YouTube channel Eddie Hall The Beast.

Guido Baechler is the executive producer of the film, and Generation Iron's co-founder/head of content Edwin Mejia Jr. and Vlad Yudin, head of The Vladar Company, are co-executive producers.

“Our goal with this important documentary is to shine the spotlight on how our mental health dramatically influences our physical health,” comments Mejia. “Eddie Hall's story is one of perseverance and hope, and our wish is to help people who are struggling with mental health issues, offering some guidance on how to weather life's storms.”

“This important documentary, set to premiere early next year, was a long time in the making, facing the challenges of filming during the pandemic,” adds Yudin. “We're very happy to bring Eddie's story to audiences worldwide.”

The film is directed by Chris Michael Fretwell, along with co-director Josias Tschanz, and second unit director Matt Bell, who worked with Schwarzenegger on Terminator 6. The film's director of photography is Oscar winner Ali Faharani, and lead editor is Emmy winner Mike Jackson. The film is the latest acquisition by Generation Iron and its distribution/production partner The Vladar Company.

Generation Iron is a leading New York City based global digital media company, publishing health, fitness, bodybuilding, strength sports, MMA/Boxing news and content to millions of readers worldwide. Generation Iron TODAY is the leading original content producer of Strength Sports, Bodybuilding, Fitness and MMA content. The company is co-founded by Edwin Mejia Jr. and Vlad Yudin.

Generation Iron is dedicated to making the highest quality series, films and shows aimed at educating and entertaining fans and athletes. The company has a catalogue of over 30 titles and IN DEPTH docu-series which have built the backbone of its original programming. 

The Vladar Company is a media and entertainment company that focuses on developing, producing, and distributing a library of intellectual media properties. The company has become a leading producer and distributor of niche sports content genres and multiple mediums in US and international markets, while also expanding into acquiring and distributing high quality content.

Photo Courtesy of Generation Iron.



