Garcelle Beauvais Reveals She Was Discovered at a Red Light

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Garcelle Beauvais shared the story of how her modeling career began during a recent appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, telling hosts that she was discovered while she was stopped at a red light. The moment, as she described it, set off the chain of events that eventually led her into modeling and, later, acting.

Beauvais used the segment to walk through the details of that early encounter, giving viewers a firsthand account of how quickly her path shifted after being approached. The conversation centered on that formative moment, with Beauvais recounting the surprise of being scouted in such an ordinary setting.

The appearance stayed focused on that origin story rather than a broader career retrospective, with Beauvais fielding questions about how she reacted in the moment and what followed once she pursued modeling professionally.

Hosts pressed her for specifics on the encounter, and Beauvais offered a candid recollection of the exchange that changed her trajectory, framing it as a memorable and somewhat improbable start to her career.

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