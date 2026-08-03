Garcelle Beauvais Opens Up About New Memoir PROTECTING MY PEACE AT ALL COSTS

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Garcelle Beauvais spoke about her new audio memoir, Protecting My Peace at All Costs, during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The actress discussed the themes behind the project, describing how choosing peace and celebrating her family shaped the memoir's focus.

Beauvais also addressed her decision to leave The Real Housewives franchise, telling hosts which castmates she has remained close with since her exit. The conversation gave her the chance to reflect on that chapter of her career alongside the new memoir.

The appearance stayed centered on Beauvais's personal journey, from the mindset behind Protecting My Peace at All Costs to how she has navigated relationships built during her time on the Housewives franchise. She used the segment to give viewers insight into both her present outlook and her past reality television experience.

Beauvais has previously appeared on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, including a visit where she recalled being discovered as a model at a red light, an origin story that set off her entry into modeling and acting.

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