Gal Yefet Announces RIVKA?

Gal Yefet announces his most ambitious film project so far.

A project close to his heart is under selection consideration and awaiting acceptance announcement in festivals across the country. "Rivka?" is a film that tells the story of two old ladies who embark on a journey together after the death of their best friend, to scatter her ashes. "My attempt here was to offer a refreshing take on life, death, friendship, and old age," says the not-yet-30-year-old film director and actor, "...we have so much pain in our lives, but I believe that laughter and humor can unite us, especially in hard times. In my films, I choose to take this pain and to play with it. The audience is going to witness the characters' pain, sadness, anxiety, AND their great sense of humor."

Gal is hoping to pile success on success. His first short film won the grand prize at an international short film festival in Paris in 2016, with several others garnering praise since then. One of them, "The Key" won the AT&T Create-a-thon competition in Los Angeles. Now, he's writing and working-on a TV pilot! Gal Yefet took his degrees in Theatre Arts and Philosophy from Tel Aviv University in Israel and his camera and came to California where he currently works as a writer on a Fortune 100 project.





