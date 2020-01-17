GROWN-ISH Will Return for Season Four

Fresh off of last night's buzzed-about season premiere, "grown-ish" has been picked up for a fourth season on Freeform. Starring Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons, the series is a contemporary take on the issues that students face in the world of higher education.

Currently airing on THURSDAYS at 8 p.m. EST/PST on Freeform, the gang returns as confident, eager and seasoned upper-classmen, with Zoey and her girls (... and Vivek) moving into an off-campus home, ready to take on the school year. They quickly realize that they have been mistaken about the disillusionment of adulthood, with real-life problems coming for them, including student loans, work/life balance and, of course, messy breakups.

Freeform's "grown-ish" is produced by ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios, and executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.

Season two of "grown-ish" ranked as last year's No. 1 live-action comedy on cable among Women 18-34 and Females 12-34.





