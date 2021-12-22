GREY'S ANATOMY Scores Ratings High on ABC

During the week of Dec. 6, 2021, ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" was the No. 1 broadcast gainer in TV playback among Adults 18-49 (+140%), while "Big Sky" (+133%) and "The Rookie" (+133%) tied for No. 2. In fact, ABC delivered 3 of the week's only 4 programs to more than double their initial Live+Same Day ratings after 7 days of TV playback.

With a +140% lift in Adults 18-49 from its Live+Same Day rating to Live+7 Day, "Grey's Anatomy" scored its largest playback increase ever on a percentage basis.

After seven days of viewing across all linear and digital platforms, "Grey's Anatomy" jumped to a 2.6 rating in Adults 18-49 (up +420% over its L+SD rating); "The Rookie" hit a 1.5 rating (+400%), and "Big Sky" posted a 1.2 rating (+300%).

ABC's "Big Sky" was the week's No. 1 broadcast gainer in TV playback in Total Viewers with a jump of +138% from its Live+Same Day average to Live+7 Day. In fact, "Big Sky" posted the largest single lift for any program on the major networks so far this season and delivered its biggest-ever playback increase on a percentage basis.

After seven days of multiplatform viewing, "Big Sky" grew to 7.08 million Total Viewers (up +191% over its L+SD average).