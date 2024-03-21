GOOSEBUMPS Sets New Series Regulars For Season Two

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ana Ortiz (“Love, Victor”) joins the brand-new cast of the Disney+ anthology series “Goosebumps” for season two. She portrays Jen, a dedicated police detective who remains rooted in her Brooklyn neighborhood after experiencing a tragic event that involved her friends in adolescence.

Previously announced Emmy Award-nominated actor and director David Schwimmer (“American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson”) leads the cast, alongside new season two regulars Sam McCarthy (“Dead to Me”) and Jayden Bartels (“Side Hustle”) as fraternal twins Devin and Cece, respectively; Elijah Cooper (“That Girl Lay Lay”) as CJ; Galilea La Salvia (“Party Down”) as Frankie; and Francesca Noel (“R#J”) as Alex.

About “Goosebumps”:

From Disney Branded Television and produced by Sony Pictures Television, the new season features a brand-new story, setting and cast based upon R.L Stine's worldwide bestselling Scholastic series, which has over 400 million books in print across 32 languages.

The new story begins with Devin and Cece, fraternal twins adjusting to life with their recently divorced dad, Anthony. When the duo discovers a threat stirring, they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

With Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes, season one of “Goosebumps” was nominated for a PGA Award in the “Outstanding Children's Program” category and a DGA Award in the “Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs” category. Additionally, season one's premiere episode on Disney+ and Hulu was an immediate hit, driving 4.2 million total views globally in its first three days.*