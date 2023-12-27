GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers

“Good Morning America” ranked as the morning’s No. 1 newscast in Total Viewers (2.922 million) for the week of Dec. 18, 2023, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. “GMA” outdelivered NBC’s “Today” (2.786 million) by 136,000, more than doubling its lead versus the previous week (+106%; vs. 66,000).

“GMA” turned in across-the-board increases week to week: Total Viewers (+2% – 2.922 million vs. 2.871 million), Adults 25-54 (+4% – 544,000 vs. 521,000) and Adults 18-49 (+3% – 361,000 vs. 351,000).

“GMA” narrowed its margins versus “Today” compared to the previous week in Adults 25-54 (-7% – 154,000 vs. 165,000)and Adults 18-49 (-13% – 125,000 vs. 144,000).

Season to date, “GMA” (3.016 million) is ranking as the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers for the 12th straight year — since the 2012-2013 season. “GMA” is leading NBC’s “Today” (2.823 million) by 193,000.

During the week, “GMA” (2.922 million, 544,000 and 361,000, respectively) beat “CBS Mornings” (2.223 million, 443,000 and 288,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+699,000), Adults 25-54 (+101,000) and Adults 18-49 (+73,000).

NOTE: On Friday (12/22/23), “CBS Mornings” was retitled to “CBS Morn,” and “Today” was retitled to “Today-TS” due to Christmas weekend. The retitled telecast is excluded from THE WEEKLY and season averages. CBS’ and NBC’s weekly averages are based on four days (Monday-Thursday).

Emmy® Award-winning “GMA,” featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST) on ABC. Simone Swink is the executive producer.

Photo: ABC News/Heidi Gutman*