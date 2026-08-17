GOOD MORNING AMERICA Captures Fan Frenzy Over Disney News At D23

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GOOD MORNING AMERICA sent cameras to Anaheim to capture the reaction as Disney fans soaked up a packed slate of announcements at the D23 event. The segment focused on the mood among attendees rather than a single guest, framing the gathering as a showcase of enthusiasm from devoted Disney followers.

According to GOOD MORNING AMERICA, the event was described as action packed, with news arriving across movies, shows and more. The coverage highlighted how fans on the ground responded to the stream of reveals from the event.

The segment did not zero in on a single celebrity interview, instead giving viewers a broader look at the scale of anticipation surrounding Disney's announcements at the event.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA pointed viewers to its website and social platforms for additional coverage of the event.

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