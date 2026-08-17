 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

GOOD MORNING AMERICA Captures Fan Frenzy Over Disney News At D23

Crowds in Anaheim reacted live to a flood of Disney project reveals.

By:



GOOD MORNING AMERICA sent cameras to Anaheim to capture the reaction as Disney fans soaked up a packed slate of announcements at the D23 event. The segment focused on the mood among attendees rather than a single guest, framing the gathering as a showcase of enthusiasm from devoted Disney followers.

According to GOOD MORNING AMERICA, the event was described as action packed, with news arriving across movies, shows and more. The coverage highlighted how fans on the ground responded to the stream of reveals from the event.

The segment did not zero in on a single celebrity interview, instead giving viewers a broader look at the scale of anticipation surrounding Disney's announcements at the event.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA pointed viewers to its website and social platforms for additional coverage of the event.

Recent Articles
Sibling Rivalry Explodes In Viral DANCE DANCE REVOLUTION Battle On GMA
Sibling Rivalry Explodes In Viral DANCE DANCE REVOLUTION Battle On GMA
8/17/2026
D23 reveals future plans for the Disney parks and experiences
D23 reveals future plans for the Disney parks and experiences
8/16/2026
Ginger Zee Breaks Down Biggest TV Announcements From Disney's D23
Ginger Zee Breaks Down Biggest TV Announcements From Disney's D23
8/15/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Buy Tickets
More Hot Shows Discounts